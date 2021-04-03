New library worth the wait

What is patience? According to the Webster Dictionary, patience is “the ability to remain calm when dealing with a difficult or annoying situation, task, or person”. Remaining calm and having to wait is something we experience at every phase of our lives. We can all look back and remember certain times in our lives when we had to remain calm while we waited—waited for a moment in our lives we never thought would come. As a child, we can remember having to remain calm as we anxiously await that moment that we can finally open up those Christmas presents that have been tempting us for weeks. As a teenager, we can remember having to remain calm while we waited for our high school graduation day to finally come. As an adult, we can remember having to anxiously await the arrival of a newborn baby. We are faced to execute patience in our lives to so many degrees. But we also know that the “waiting” is a necessary step to reaching that special moment in our lives. Just like a child, a teenager, or an adult must patiently wait for that special moment to finally arrive in their lives, right now, as residents of Columbus, we are also anxiously awaiting something very special and exciting! We are awaiting the construction and opening of a brand new community building, encompassing our library and city offices, as well as a community room, art gallery, children’s museum, and coffee shop.
As with all special moments that require waiting, our new library will be worth the wait! The process has started—the current library has temporarily been relocated to the old police station and will continue to serve the people of Columbus as best as they can. In the coming summer months, we will begin to see the demolition of the old library building. In the fall, we will see construction begin for our new community building. And then we wait. We wait as we do with all important milestones in our lives. As a community, the whole process of seeing a new library to completion will require us to have two years of patience, as the expected completion date is scheduled for the spring of 2023.
Once completed, our new library will be a tremendous asset to our community. It will stand as a new pillar of our community and a cornerstone for downtown Columbus. It will serve as a new gathering hub for people of all ages. With the amenities that the new building will be able to provide the community, people will be able to gather to conduct work, socialize, relax, study, or just have a cup of coffee.
As the famous expression goes, “all good things come to those who wait.” As residents of Columbus, we can be confident that this time of waiting and executing patience will result in something very special and exciting!
Drew Glasshoff is a member of the Columbus Public Library board.