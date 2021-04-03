New library worth the wait

What is patience? According to the Webster Dictionary, patience is “the ability to remain calm when dealing with a difficult or annoying situation, task, or person”. Remaining calm and having to wait is something we experience at every phase of our lives. We can all look back and remember certain times in our lives when we had to remain calm while we waited—waited for a moment in our lives we never thought would come. As a child, we can remember having to remain calm as we anxiously await that moment that we can finally open up those Christmas presents that have been tempting us for weeks. As a teenager, we can remember having to remain calm while we waited for our high school graduation day to finally come. As an adult, we can remember having to anxiously await the arrival of a newborn baby. We are faced to execute patience in our lives to so many degrees. But we also know that the “waiting” is a necessary step to reaching that special moment in our lives. Just like a child, a teenager, or an adult must patiently wait for that special moment to finally arrive in their lives, right now, as residents of Columbus, we are also anxiously awaiting something very special and exciting! We are awaiting the construction and opening of a brand new community building, encompassing our library and city offices, as well as a community room, art gallery, children’s museum, and coffee shop.