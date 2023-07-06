For the very first time, a small crowd filled the third floor of the new community building at 2500 14th St. for a Columbus City Council meeting, mere days before the building's official opening.

The new space, a majority of the top floor of the community building, replaces the chambers at the former library and police station just a couple of feet away. Mayor Jim Bulkley said after the meeting that the new space and community building in general are a big benefit to the community as a whole.

"It really is nice. We're in the process of working all the bugs out, lots of little things, like anybody who's moved into a new home or new area would recognize," Bulkley said. "I think the public will feel well-represented if and when they come to meetings."

The community building will officially open on July 8 with a ceremony and open house from 9 a.m. to noon. At this inaugural meeting, they started off with an update on the 23rd Street reconstruction project from City Engineer Rick Bogus.

Bogus said that a 4-inch foundation for the street has been laid from East 12th Avenue to 10th Avenue and will continue west in the coming weeks. They expect to pave from East 12th to 6th Avenues and eventually out to 3rd Avenue in the next week. At present, Bogus said, things are moving along on schedule and those who want to see progress updates as they develop can follow along at ndot.info/32234.

"I know a lot of times people think that when they don't see anything above ground it's not getting done," Bogus said. "We do have weekly meetings with them, they've been going pretty well. We have all the contractors, the state and ourselves there."

Dustin Balesteri was appointed as a new addition to the Columbus Police Department, pending training and certification. Balesteri is currently a drafter at Husker Steel and is in a place in his life where he can pursue the career he's wanted for a long time, he said after the meeting.

"It's something I've wanted to do since I was a little guy. Our family's in a good strong spot, my wife's got her career and I can follow my dream," Balesteri said. "I'm really looking forward to the day-to-day, the different experience every day."

A resolution was passed to show support for the Highway 30/64 connector project, something that has been a topic of interest between the city and multiple counties for several months. The connector, which would run between Highway 30 south of Columbus and the Bellwood area, has been through many rounds of support and questioning in that time frame. The city council was originally going to voice support at their June 19 meeting but there were questions from several members of the council regarding wording.

The changes specify the city's role in supporting the project more clearly and acknowledge the benefit/cost analyses done on the project.

The following items were also discussed and/or voted on:

An agreement with Sand Creek Construction Company and $41,500 paid for design services for a splash pad at Centennial Park.

An ordinance that changes the public property director's pay scale and adds the park and recreation director position into the same bracket was reported and given its first reading.

An ordinance changing the city council meeting times to 6 p.m. of the first and third Monday of every month was given its second reading.

Mayor Jim Bulkley read a letter from Platte County Board of Supervisors Chairperson Kim Kwapnioski regarding EMS services in the county, in that the board is in favor of a levy on Platte County residents outside of the city limits of Columbus to pay for said EMS services for people in those areas.