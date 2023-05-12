Fernando Perez is hoping to help bring the love of Jesus to the Columbus community with the establishment of a new church, Iglesia Cristiana Conexión, later this year.

Perez, who comes from Mexico, said he has been a Christian all of his life, having always been involved in the church. His background, however, may differ from traditional pastors.

Perez has an engineering degree in mining. He said he worked in the states of Chihuahua and Durango in Mexico for three years, programming underground electrical devices to detonate TNT.

He married his wife, Sarai Guerrero, in 2014, and the couple had a son, Matias Perez, in September 2017.

Once they had a child, Perez said, he decided to go into ministry full-time. He attended Colegio Biblico, which is a Bible college that students attend for two and a half years in Mexico and another two years in Eagle Pass, Texas.

Perez noted he had enjoyed his work at the mines but had trouble fulfilling his church duties with his schedule.

“It was hard to attend the church, to serve the church,” Perez said. “…We didn't feel good with God in our relationship, we felt more separate from God and his church. We felt in our heart a desire to serve God full time.”

The story of how he came to Nebraska dates back to 2009 when a missionary from Kearney arrived in Perez’s town to help replace a roof at a church.

Ten years later while attending Bible college, that same individual and Perez were at an International Conference on Missions event in Virginia.

“I talked with him for a little bit and I expressed to him my desire to learn more English and he said, ‘I can help you with that,’” Perez said.

Perez attended an English-speaking course this past summer at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He also took advantage of an opportunity to speak with area pastors, including one at the Connection Christian Church in Columbus.

Mike Moser, pastor at Connection Christian Church, and Perez then had conversations about starting a Hispanic church in Columbus.

Moser said he saw a need for services that were more moderate in the Christian community and also able to reach multiple generations of Hispanic immigrants.

“We just kind of thought, ‘What would it look like if we started a Hispanic church in Columbus and maybe shared some resources in doing so?’” Moser said.

Moser and Perez continued communication over the next year.

Perez came back to the Columbus area in January. The hope, Perez added, is that Iglesia Cristiana Conexión can start its services in the fall.

Moser noted that while both groups will be located in the same building, they will have separate services and separate leadership.

Perez is very intelligent, Moser said, and his unique background will prove beneficial.

“I think (that) will help them to relate to the blue-collar nature of Columbus but also a heart for God, a heart for ministry that will help take them to another level in their spiritual faith as well,” Moser said.

“There's a church that regardless of where they come from, regardless of where they call home that Iglesia Cristiana Conexión is a place where they can they can connect and find family.”

Perez said his goal is to provide an opportunity for people to make a relationship with Jesus.

“Some people forget to make a relationship with God because they are busy, they are working a lot and they lost (their) focus on God,” Perez said.

That, of course, is what happened to him and what led to his path to starting a church in Columbus.

“We hope to bring an option for people (to) come in our service, have worship time and learn about the Scripture, the Bible,” Perez said. “…Our desire is bringing to the people one place, one family to learn more about God and people can have a relationship with God.”