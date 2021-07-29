New pool still on the horizon for Humphrey

Humphrey will be without a pool until at least the 2023 summer season.
The pool closed in the fall of 2019 following a pool study initiated by the Humphrey City Council in 2018.
The study took a look at both repairing the aging pool facilities and building a new pool. Council President Andy Reigle said the updates -- including some new concrete and a new filter system -- were projected to cost $1.8 million.
"We decided that fixing the old pool was a waste of money. If we had updated the old pool we still would've had the old water lines, the old bathhouse. Everything still would've been outdated," Reigle said.
The old pool was also located in an area with a high water table, Reigle said, which sometimes resulted in groundwater entering the pool.
Furthermore, the pool study revealed some compliance issues. Correcting the compliance issues would not have been as expensive as the $1.8 million updates, but with the city council already leaning toward building a brand new pool, it made more sense to save that money for the new facility.
For all of those reasons, the city decided to close the old pool in the fall of 2019 and pursue the construction of a new pool facility.
Demolition of the old pool was completed in early June.
"We tore it out and filled it in with dirt and we have given it to the rural fire board and they are going to build an ambulance/EMT fire station there," Reigle said.
Reigle said the new pool facility will be located near the Foltz Sports Complex. However, there's a lot of work to do before construction can begin.
The city is working with Aquatic Design Consultants to get public input and develop a conceptual plan for the pool. So far, Reigle said, zero-depth entry, diving boards and slides seem to be some of the most important features.
The city is also currently fundraising to pay for the new facility.
At the time the pool study was completed, the cost of a new facility was estimated at around $3 million. Now it's looking more like $4.26 million, partly thanks to COVID-19's impact on building prices.
"The city has half a million dollars sitting in its capital outlay account," Reigle said.
A pool committee including Reigle and about a dozen community members has raised approximately $250,000 for the new pool so far through private donations.
"And we're going to try to get about another $600,000 in private donations," Reigle said. "And then in November (2020), we passed a half-percent sales tax to service...a $2.95 million bond that will get voted on in November (2021). … And obviously we'll apply for different grants and other things."
In the meantime, Humphrey has been without a pool for almost three years. Reigle acknowledged that residents are missing the pool in Humphrey, but said he believes many people have started going to the pool in Creston.
Creston Swimming Pool Manager Reagan Settje confirmed that.
"We've definitely seen a lot more Humphrey people buying memberships and coming on days where they can," Creston Swimming Pool Manager Reagan Settje said.
The Creston Swimming Pool, 650 Fourth St. in Creston, is the closest one to Humphrey.
One of the next-closest pools is the Pawnee Plunge in Columbus.
Humphrey residents' increased patronage of surrounding pool facilities may continue until at least 2023, which is when the new Humphrey pool is currently projected to open.
"We don't expect construction to start until summer or fall of 2022, with opening around June 2023," Reigle said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.