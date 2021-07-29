New pool still on the horizon for Humphrey

For all of those reasons, the city decided to close the old pool in the fall of 2019 and pursue the construction of a new pool facility.

Demolition of the old pool was completed in early June.

"We tore it out and filled it in with dirt and we have given it to the rural fire board and they are going to build an ambulance/EMT fire station there," Reigle said.

Reigle said the new pool facility will be located near the Foltz Sports Complex. However, there's a lot of work to do before construction can begin.

The city is working with Aquatic Design Consultants to get public input and develop a conceptual plan for the pool. So far, Reigle said, zero-depth entry, diving boards and slides seem to be some of the most important features.

The city is also currently fundraising to pay for the new facility.