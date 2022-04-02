New primary care clinic coming to Lindsay

A new clinic in Lindsay aims to provide quality health care to the community.

Earlier this week, Columbus Community Hospital announced a partnership with the Lindsay Area Investment Club to bring a primary care clinic to the village.

The Lindsay Medical Clinic, to be housed in the old 5 Fers Xpress building, is scheduled to open its doors for patients this August. It will start with three half-days per week, with the opportunity to increase hours depending on need.

A variety of health care services will be available, including medication management for chronic and acute conditions; physical exams; annual flu shots; and other routine needs. The following preventative care and common medical condition treatments are bone and joint care; ear, nose and throat care; infant to elderly care; chronic conditions such as asthma, diabetes and heart disease; mental and behavioral health; minor surgical procedures, such as wart freezing and skin biopsies; and well-woman care and family planning.

CCH President and CEO Mike Hansen said with CCH being a regional hospital, the aim is provide services to everyone in the primary and secondary service areas.

“Our goal is to improve the health and wellness of the communities that we serve. We have a rural health clinic in Humphrey and Lindsay is another very important town to us and so they really have a need to have primary care there locally,” Hansen said. “We do believe that if you can get health care local, that's the way we want to do it especially when it comes to primary care.”

Hansen noted the difficulty some people have in traveling for health care.

“Transportation is always an issue. And, of course, with the rising prices of gas and things like that, it can be very expensive,” he added. “Our goal of opening a clinic in Lindsay is really to be able to provide primary care close to home for the Lindsay residents who utilize our hospital frequently.”

Lindsay Area Investment Club purchased that vacated building and are renovating that space for the clinic.

“They basically opened up the entire space and rebuilt the space from scratch. They have the basic foundation and external walls, but everything inside is brand new,” CCH Director of Clinics Korie Whitmore said.

Founded in 2018, the LAIC is made up of 36 members and its mission is to invest in projects in the Lindsay community.

“We could see a variety of opportunities, but wanted to explore what would be best for the community’s future,” LAIC President Lyle Herchenbach said, in a press release. “When this proposal was presented with a strong support from community members, business owners and the school, it was clear what next step we needed to take.”

Whitmore noted the Lindsay community’s support for the project.

“They seem to be a very innovative and thriving community being led by the investment club,” Whitmore said. “They're looking for improvements in the health care overall of their community. So it's exciting that we would be partnering with them.”

According to Whitmore, the hospital is in the recruitment process for the Lindsay clinic.

“Our plan is to have a physician medical director that will provide supervising oversight and perform services at the clinic but we'll also be staffing it with mid-level providers – an NP, nurse practitioner, or PA (physician assistant),” she added.

But, one new Lindsay Medical Clinic employee has already started – Chantel Sempek. Sempek is the practice manager for both the Lindsay and Humphrey clinics. Her role will be maintaining the daily operations of the clinics, managing staff and ensuring a high level of care, Whitmore said. Her time will be split between the two clinics.

The new position is a special one for Sempek, who is a Lindsay native.

“I grew up on a farm outside of Lindsay and I graduated from Lindsay Holy Family. I'm getting my feet wet currently working in the Humphrey clinic, learning the processes. It's all new to me. But it's an exciting adventure,” Sempek said.

She has a bachelor’s in agriculture education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and previously worked for the East-Central District Health Department. She joined CCH in 2018 as a physician relations representative.

Sempek currently lives in Columbus with her husband and their daughter.

“Having the opportunity to come back to my hometown and help open a clinic is very exciting to me,” Sempek said. “I look forward to bringing health care to the community I grew up in.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

