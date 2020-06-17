New short-term program aims to help address COVID mental health concerns

The Columbus Area United Away, along with the Community and Family Partnership, launched a new short-term program Friday offering up to three therapy sessions with local mental health service providers, available in English and Spanish, according to the Columbus Area United Way Executive Director Hope Freshour.
“We kept hearing that there’s many people that are suffering with kind of new fears and anxiety and depression. People’s mental health has been impacted greatly,” Freshour said. “We wanted to be able to provide a program where the barrier of financial payment, you know if you have a high deductible, was no longer an obstacle."
It's funded through the COVID-19 relief funding.
The sessions are for anyone and there is no age limit, said Freshour. If participants wish to continue past the three sessions, she said, sliding scale payments or other opportunities for vouchers to pay for it beyond medical insurance may be available depending upon individual financial situations.
Overall, Freshour said, they want to take care of both physical and mental health to have a healthy community.
Six local providers are participating.
“I work with both mental health and substance abuse. So I am finding, of course, a lot of relapse and substance use,” said Elissa Olsen, a local mental health services provider who is participating in the program. “Well there’s been a significant increase in anxiety, of course, about contracting the condition, loved ones who might be ill from that condition as well. Especially when we are looking at Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, I’m seeing an increase in symptoms of that, of course out of fear they might contract that condition.”
Isolation coincides with depression, said Olsen, and being socially isolated has increased symptoms of the disease.
People can feel like leaving their house feels like doomsday, she added.
“It’s that increase in apprehensive fear and anxiety. There’s also the extreme of the other way. The paranoia and conspiracy some people feel it's political and it’s conspiracy,” Olsen said. “It can also exacerbate some of those psychosis symptoms.”
For example, the paranoia could be thinking someone is trying to poison you, which is an extreme case, Olsen said, and people’s political views could feed into that.
Olsen is currently providing services via telehealth, which she said can make it harder to spot physical symptoms or be able to if someone is using again, whether by smell or by seeing physical symptoms.
For some, the barrier to accessing service is not just financial, said Sarah Papa, coordinator of the Community and Family Partnership. For others, they lack access to technology which makes telehealth possible.
One goal is to stimulate the local economy, since some providers have seen referrals go down during the pandemic due to loss of income or the lack of technology.
“In light of COVID that a lot of people are feeling anxious and stressed and maybe have experienced loss in one way or another whether that’s financial or loss of health,” Papa said. “And so we felt like this was a kind of the perfect storm to create a program where we can hopefully lessen barriers for people."
She said these services are important all the time, but especially right now with the current pandemic and economic hardship.
“What makes it really important with our current socio-economic effect, the pandemic has had is people can have a safe space to address their needs. Their needs could come in a lot of different facets,” she said. “But if they can have an outlet. During the pandemic, a lot of people have felt isolation and there’s been an uptick in mental health concerns and so this can be an avenue for people to access resources.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
