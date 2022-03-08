New weather content coming to The Telegram

The Columbus Telegram - and its Lee Enterprises sister publications across Nebraska - now will offer a daily regional weather forecast.

The Telegram understands the role weather plays in central Nebraskans’ lives.

Matt Holiner, Lee’s meteorologist for the Midwest, will provide video weather forecasts Monday through Friday at columbustelegram.com, the Telegram’s Facebook page and directly to Telegram readers via email alerts. (Don’t forget to sign up for email alerts at columbustelegram.com.)

The forecasts will hit all of the Telegram’s platforms by 7 a.m. each weekday so you can plan accordingly for that day’s weather.

Weekday forecasts encompass the expected weather for those specific days. Friday’s forecast will be for Friday and a look ahead at the weekend.

Holiner will be using the latest technology from the IBM subsidiary Weather Company, blending proprietary digital and graphic technology available to provide a broadcast-quality weather forecast relevant to the readers’ local markets. This is the same software that powers the Weather Channel.

Readers also will begin seeing Holiner weighing in on breaking weather news and patterns, via columns he writes and interviews he gives to local reporters.

In the future, Holiner sometimes breaks-in live on the digital sites – via streaming video and through news articles – to address urgent weather news and patterns and how they affect the readers.

Holiner is a veteran meteorologist who joined our Midwest news teams in late 2021. He most recently worked as a television broadcast meteorologist for ABC in the Rio Grande valley in Texas.

Rest assured central Nebraskans will have someone - Matt Holiner - watching the skies for weather that affects their lives.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0