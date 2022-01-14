New year at Keep Columbus Beautiful

New year, new everything at KCB!

If you haven’t heard, we moved! We are still located at the Family Resource Center however due to some renovation projects we have relocated to the North side of the building. We are now in what used to be the United Way office so we are not far from where we were but there is no getting to our old office. We are loving our new space and it is plenty big enough for any future growth.

We are gearing up to have a busy year. KCB was awarded several grants through the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy. So, we will be hosting an electronics collection event, a household hazardous waste event, and also a scrap tire collection in 2022! There is still the legal paperwork for all these events but soon we will start planning dates for the year so residents have plenty time to prepare.

We are also excited to launch a fundraising campaign for new downtown trash containers. If you haven’t seen the current bins downtown, they are in dire need of replacement. These containers are over 20 years old. They have definitively been utilized throughout the years and have also taken quite a beating. One container was actually on fire, so we think it’s finally time. We hope to have installation by end of 2022. Please contact us if you are interested in donating or want more details.

We also shared the news of a new location of one of the recycling trailers. The trailer that was formerly at Saint Bonaventure School in the extra lot is now at Mike Greiner’s Mattress and Furniture Warehouse on Howard Boulevard. We are so thankful to Mike for his support of our program.

Lastly, we need to ask that residents be respectful of the businesses that donate their space and not leave product around the trailer or leave items when the trailer is being serviced. Just a recap of items accepted are Plastics 1-7 and metals such as tin, steel, and aluminum…. NO GLASS, NO STYRAFOAM, NO PLASTIC BAGS, OR NO PLASTIC FILM regardless of number on it. Our recycling crew recently has come across many items that do not belong in the recycling containers. Just this Wednesday there were 3 large black garbage bags full of chip bags, garbage, filthy plastic containers and those bags were cut open and then simply thrown in the dumpster as the products that were recyclable were so contaminated they were useless. Our mission at Keep Columbus Beautiful is to provide education on litter prevention and recycling opportunities in our community. We need your help to do this. If you have any questions on if your items are recyclable reach out give us a call, shoot us a message, email, anything. We are here to help. We worked hard to get recycling going again in Columbus even if on a small scale and don’t want to see it go away.

We hope to achieve many things in 2022! Follow us on our journey and also on Facebook for all KCB news!

Happy (late) New Year,

Vanessa

Vanessa Oceguera is the executive director of Keep Columbus Beautiful. Her column is normally published in The Columbus Telegram every second Friday of the month.

