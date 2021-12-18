New Year needs positive thinkers and doers

What a year for the record books. Lots of change in our lives for lots of issues, and many people just don’t do well with change. Good or bad, changes seem to be commonplace in our lives across all fronts. We are living in a world of permanent change.

All the more reason to stick to your moral guns, values and save every nannogram of common sense you have. Common sense and a positive attitude seem to be hard to find as we approach yet another year on planet earth.

The COVID-19 pandemic has already had substantial impacts on natural, social and economic systems worldwide. Many of these impacts are known, and others will become more evident in the coming year. The indirect impacts of the COVID-19 debacle will become apparent as the next generation of conservation and resource scientists take the forefront-at least in the profession I work in.

One of the educational concerns (I have many) is regarding ecologists and scientists of the future. In the coming years (and with agencies now) is whether the loss of laboratory, field, or other training time during and post virus has hampered research or disrupted long-term monitoring, and whether more than a year of online or suspended instruction and professional and social interaction has reduced practical skills and performance in all grades and levels of education.

The two primary concerns of the day are climate change and loss of biological diversity, which are already the focus of extensive governmental, investor, private-sector, and corporate initiatives. Even with minimal US involvement, society struggled to meet any of the global biodiversity targets established to the Convention for Biological Diversity in 2010, and climate targets set in 2015 by the Paris Agreement.

The coming year in 2022 will have challenges across the board requiring superb insight and forward thinking intellect. Floating photovoltaics and their unknown impacts, atmospheric effects of satellites, Potential effects of ammonia production for fuel, bio-monitoring with airborne eDNA to serve as a sampling method, challenges to the regulation of new systemic insecticides, cement additives, biological invasions by plant and animal groups, a transition towards extensive wetland protection and restoration by China (their advancement in technology has had immense environmental impacts), increased sedimentation to estuaries, climate driven heat waves as potential ecosystem service loss of intertidal resources, and committed commercial mining of the deep sea resources predicted to commence in 2023.

It is hard to imagine seventy degrees in Nebraska during December. As my generation ponders many a “white Christmas” while we were growing up, we certainly must all agree something is happening with today’s climate shifts and the immense destruction of more common weather events we see on a global scale. Whether man is the cause, is irrelevant, as we need to better define what a changing climate means to our world resources and how we move forward as a species for long term sustainability.

Life certainly wasn’t perfect when Christ was born in Bethlehem, and we most likely shouldn’t assume it should or would be any better now -- although there is a lot more of us that sure could use some positivity. It sure seems if we all could make the world a better place right in front of us in our own daily lives, positive or better results could be achieved.

A memory etched in my mind, goes back to a time right before Christmas, my sons and I were driving to a snow covered cabin along the Platte River several years ago. With a recent snowfall that year, both boys said together as we were driving in the snow covered riparian forest “we were in the most beautiful place in the world.” You know on that day they were right. But as I think about what the spirit of Christmas is, that statement holds true today and every day of the coming new year, as well.

Merry Christmas to all!

Michael P. Gutzmer, PhD is principal and owner of New Century Environmental LLC and provides environmental consulting services in the Great Plains. NCE works with water, wetlands, habitat development threatened and endangered species and pollution problems. Please email me at mgutzmer@newcenturyenvironmental.com.

