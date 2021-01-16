New year, new you?

Hopefully everyone is going strong with their New Year’s resolutions.
We have a busy 2021 ahead of us at Keep Columbus Beautiful. Our grants through the NDEE (Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy) have been announced. We are very fortune at receive full funding for the Public Education grant ($33,482) and the Recycling grant ($20,420).
We also received funding to host another household hazardous waste event. This event in 2020 had an amazing turnout, if you were there you know what we mean. The line was continuous in our perspective it was never-ending. We are currently working with Red Willow to get the dates and times hashed out. We hope to have that information out to the public soon, so residents have time to prepare. We did not receive the scrap tire collection grant, or the electronics collection grant this year so we will work on trying to figure out some other options for residents to be able to safely dispose of these items.
The recycling program is also beginning soon as our trailers are almost ready to be shipped. The locations have been secured and the educational pamphlets are being printed. We are very exited to be bringing recycling back to the Columbus area. Our mission has always been to provide education and programs on litter reduction and recycling for the beautification of our community. We are very hopeful for a much more productive year. We also hope while you are making your resolutions that you commit to make small changes and turn those into habits that are good for you and the environment. If we were all to pick up a piece of litter every day imagine the difference it could make. Margaret Mead said, "Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it's the only thing that ever has."