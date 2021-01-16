New year, new you?

Hopefully everyone is going strong with their New Year’s resolutions.

We have a busy 2021 ahead of us at Keep Columbus Beautiful. Our grants through the NDEE (Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy) have been announced. We are very fortune at receive full funding for the Public Education grant ($33,482) and the Recycling grant ($20,420).

We also received funding to host another household hazardous waste event. This event in 2020 had an amazing turnout, if you were there you know what we mean. The line was continuous in our perspective it was never-ending. We are currently working with Red Willow to get the dates and times hashed out. We hope to have that information out to the public soon, so residents have time to prepare. We did not receive the scrap tire collection grant, or the electronics collection grant this year so we will work on trying to figure out some other options for residents to be able to safely dispose of these items.