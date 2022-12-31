New Year’s resolutions for conservation and resource planners

As the year 2022 winds down the word that comes to mind the most, is “patience” with our fellow man and our society in general. Everything including the COVID hangover, the undulating stock market, rising prices of all we use in our daily lives, diminished customer service, broken political promises and the ever-increasing angst the media brings, all translate in to each and every one of us to have a hopeful larger supply of patience. The end of the year soap box is upon us.

I was fortunate to visit central Mexico (Tulum) recently and observe life off the grid in the way Mexican residents live in the resort and non-resort culture. We do have so many things we take for granted, but in the long run could do without many of the amenities we take for granted. Even though our patience is tested, we still live in the greatest country in the world and need to remember that and thank those fighting for it.

As I was in awe how beautiful the Caribbean Sea always looks to me, I made a short list of some of the animal life observed while in this tropical paradise. Common terns seen foraging in pairs, great-tailed grackles begging on resort beaches, sand crabs mining their escape tunnels, enough geckos to do a Geico Insurance commercial, monkeys sorting through garbage, sea turtles making their way into our huts, brown pelicans, frigots and a variety of warblers from the United States are all commonplace on a Tulum beach.

The several species of palm trees and thick understories nearby are always fascinating as well. Tulum has realized wealthy Americans and Canadians find refuge and escape from cold weather discomfort on these sandy beaches and are starting to invest and spend more time and money in this growing Mexican metropolis. As a result, much of the remaining jungle is getting carved up at a rapid rate.

I noticed numerous wild palm trees and started to think of the exploitation of palm forests in tropical areas. Palm oil is used as an edible vegetable oil derived from the reddish pulp of the fruit of the oil palms. The oil is used in food making, in beauty products, and as an innovative biofuel. Palm oil accounted for about one third of global oils produced from oil crops in recent citations about its use. Palm oils are easier to stabilize and keep the quality of flavor and consistency in all our processed foods, so are frequently favored by food manufacturers.

I also started thinking about some new-year resolutions a conservationist or one who cares about the environment and future generations should be more focused on, while meditating looking at ocean waves. A few gentle thoughts;

1- Identify idle lands that can be utilized as islands or reservoirs of biodiversity, especially in agricultural, municipal or industrial settings. Grow more food in greenhouses and ponder the opportunities.

2- Develop river reaches globally that can be left idle to create islands of biodiversity protection and even restoration where possible for all aquatic species.

3- Identify and evaluate plant species that are good for carbon sequestration at different latitudes; regionally and globally and those that can be propagated.

4- Continue to evaluate recycling technologies of used plastic. It appears Ocean Legacy (December 2022) is making headway on plastic reuse. Legacy Plastic™ is made from high-grade post-consumer processed recycled plastic recovered during ocean, shoreline, and marine equipment cleanups and transformed into new products.

5- Understand the environmental platform of who you cast your vote for. There are many sweet talkers who do nothing and should be frosting cakes.

6- Explore the truth about what drought or changing climates will have on our natural resources and agricultural production and best ways to spend money evaluating those scenarios.

7- What are the best ways to manage above ground and below ground water resources and maintain sustainable, high quality hydrology for all living thing’s.

8- Think about where we get our information from. The more sources, are always better. Propaganda and party line rhetoric are way too common in today’s world.

9- Eliminate wasteful spending and do more for the resource with technologies we know will work. Conducting another environmental study may not always give us the answers we need, but asking the right questions will.

10- Be right with God. Pray we understand how He should be more of our daily lives and the strife we are challenged with. Our homage to Him should not be an embarrassment, but a daily blessing we can’t talk enough about.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from my family to yours! As we say every year, it has to better in the coming year- but we should know otherwise! Peace.

Michael P. Gutzmer, PhD is principal and owner of New Century Environmental LLC and provides environmental consulting services in the Great Plains. NCE works with water, wetlands, habitat development threatened and endangered species and pollution problems. Please email me at mgutzmer@newcenturyenvironmental.com