Newman Grove man killed in two-vehicle accident

A two-vehicle accident in Platte County Thursday evening resulted in the death of a 75-year-old man.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office reported that on Aug. 6 at approximately 5 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Hwy 91 one mile west of Hwy 45 near Newman Grove.

A 2008 Ford F-150 pickup truck, driven by John Sellhorst, 75, of Newman Grove, had been traveling eastbound on Hwy 91 when his vehicle crossed the centerline and collided with a 2006 Kenworth water truck driven by Yasmanis Varela Marti, 31, of Grand Island.

Shellhorst was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, he was the lone occupant and had not been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. Marti, also the only one in their vehicle, was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

Both vehicles were totaled from the accident.

Newman Grove Fire and Rescue and the Boone County Sheriff’s Office responded to and assisted at the scene.

This accident remains under investigation by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.

