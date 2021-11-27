Next Generation of Kiwanis members on mission to help area youth

Editor's note: Each week, the Columbus Telegram will be profiling a local service organization to highlight what each group does for the community.

Next Generation Kiwanis of Columbus President Burke Brown said he’s seen the importance of helping local youth not only through the service club but through his work as an attorney.

“Everybody’s got their own separate calling on why it’s important to help the youth here,” Brown said. “As an attorney here, I do a lot of cases where kids are removed from their houses. So I see the impact poverty can have on kids and your impact on the kids.”

Be it through fundraisers, social or service activities, Brown said the club has helped the youth who may be going through a difficult time in their lives.

Club Secretary Kaylen Biltoft – who was also a past president – said the service club is made out of young professionals from differing backgrounds with the goal of strengthening the community and the world by helping children.

The group is a “3-2-1 club” which means three hours of service, two of social activity and one hour for its monthly meetings, Biltoft said. The meeting allows the members to connect with similar-minded people while also growing networking opportunities, she added.

“Whether it’s the club giving time or money to support a cause, we’re focusing on something bigger than ourselves,” Biltoft said. “Everyone is searching for purpose and how they can make an impact on the world. When we use our influence for good, it has a lasting impact.”

Helping youth creates a butterfly effect, Biltoft sadded. By watching the Next Generation Kiwanis members assisting them, the kids – in turn – will realize the importance of aiding others.

“By helping the youth in the community, we’re allowing the kids to grow,” she said. “We’re also providing them role models when they see other people giving, they too get that philanthropy awareness. It’s good when you have a little extra to give, even if it’s just your time or something small like a snack for a kid.”

One avenue the club has done this is through its Comfort Closet program. Warm, comfortable winter jackets are donated to the group which the members then give to kids who may need one, Brown said.

He added the club also donates food, hygiene products and other clothing items which go to children who may not have such items.

“It goes to kids whose families may be struggling financially and couldn’t offer this stuff otherwise,” Brown said.

Next Generation Kiwanis also holds fundraisers which go toward its Comfort Closet program and other youth-related community projects.

The club members said they hope to grow their numbers next year -- they currently have around 16 members. Brown said part of the reason why the number is so low was because of the COVID-19, which didn’t just impact Next Generation Kiwanis but most service clubs and organizations.

“We’re working on getting back out there,” Brown said. “We’re working with some other nonprofits to help out in the community.”

Biltoft said the service club also wants to help with youth projects which may help fill a void in the community currently.

The club will have its next meeting starting at 6 p.m. on Jan. 20 at Big 10 Sports Bar and Grill, 510 23rd St. This meeting will be open to the public.

“We’re looking for new people who want to get out and want to (join) a service-based and social-based club that’s focusing on helping kids in the community,” Brown said.

