Nick Zoucha active at Scotus, in Columbus community

The Catholic faith teaches people they’re called to help others, and that’s something 18-year-old Nick Zoucha takes seriously.

“I think it's the least you can do to kind of give back to where you're living and help other people out,” the Scotus Central Catholic senior said.

Nick’s mother, Elaine Farley-Zoucha, said she and her husband Troy have encouraged Nick to be involved in the community since he was young. But, Nick has gone above and beyond, she added.

“We're very active in our church at St. Bon's,” Elaine said. “We've encouraged our kids to be involved with altar serving and volunteering for the festival, just different things like that and have tried to instill the importance of giving back. He has really taken that to another level.”

The family lives in the country outside of Schuyler, but Elaine said they consider themselves part of the Columbus community. Their two sons have always attended Columbus Catholic Schools, having been at St. Bonaventure Catholic Elementary School before going to Scotus.

Even at a young age, Nick displayed leadership qualities, Elaine noted.

“Ever since he was little, he would take charge of stuff. Even at preschool, kindergarten, he would be the one to get kids organized and get them in line,” Elaine said, adding his teachers would comment on that as well. “That is probably something that I'm the proudest of, is how he isn't afraid to put himself out there. It's hard for kids to be able to step up and do things like public speaking and so forth. He seems to do very well.”

Nick gives back through the Habitat for Humanity of Columbus Campus Committee, which is a student-led group of area high schoolers. Nick joined the group shortly after its formation in 2020.

Each year, the Campus Committee holds a cookie decorating fundraiser and uses the proceeds to build furniture for the kids of that year’s Habitat family. In the past, they’ve constructed beds, a handicap-accessible table and nightstands.

“I just feel like everyone should have the chance to have a good home,” Nick said. “I think it's a great way to help your community and give people that are less fortunate a good house.”

His other involvement includes Youth Leadership Columbus, a program for high school juniors that helps them learn more about their community and develop their ability to guide others and be role models; Cornhusker Boys State; and GodTeens.

More recently, Nick lent a hand in local man Jim Pillen’s campaign for governor of Nebraska. Pillen won the November election, and was sworn into office at the beginning of the year.

Nick said he marched in parades and took part in similar activities. Pillen coached him in basketball from fourth to eighth grades, he added.

“He's been a great mentor in my life, and I'm good friends with his son,” Nick said. “Jim means a lot to us and it's the least we could do, help out with his campaign.”

Nick said he was able to attend Pillen’s election party on election night.

“To really hear him speak and to know how he's had an impact in my life and now he's going to lead our state is pretty cool,” Nick said.

Inside the walls of Scotus, Nick also makes an impact.

He’s president of National Honor Society, on student council, on the yearbook staff and is in the Shepherds Program, where they’re assigned seventh graders to help guide them throughout their first year at Scotus.

Nick is part of the student section as well. He said it’s a group of students whose job is to cheer on the Shamrocks at games. They dress up for different themes, which can include blackout, whiteout, U.S.A. and beach day.

“That was something that he's been passionate about this whole time in his high school,” Elaine said. “He's like, ‘We’ve got to make sure that we support our teammates and our friends that are playing.’ It's kind of cool to see that because parents will comment on how they organize things in the student section to get the crowd hyped up.”

For Nick, it helps the upperclassmen connect with the younger students as the school has seventh through 12th graders.

The small community of Scotus is something he said he enjoys.

“I love being able to walk through the halls and seeing our sophomores, freshmen and knowing them and being able to have a conversation with them, that they feel comfortable coming up to us seniors and asking us stuff,” Nick said. “Just building relationships with younger people and also teachers, that's probably the best part about Scotus.”

Nick has also been a longtime sports player, having taken part in basketball, football and baseball. Now, he said, he just focuses on baseball.

He added he enjoys sports as it allows him to get away from the world a little bit and he’s made his best friends through them.

“You just kind of get to go out in the field and have fun,” Nick said. “It's really great thing; you get to compete. I'm a competitive person, so I love going out and competing.”

When asked about his most memorable experience in high school so far, Nick pointed to going to state for Legion baseball. The Cornerstone Insurance Group Columbus Seniors made it to the semifinals this past summer.

“A night this summer, we had a game at home and I was able to walk it off in the last inning to win the game. For one of our teammates, that was his last game,” Nick said.

Nick noted the communication and leadership skills he’s gained by being involved in different activities. It’s also something that will help him in the future, he added.

“Especially with Scotus and how they do their service projects, that kind of gives us a good foundation of how to get involved in a community and how to put yourself out there, that there's different ways to volunteer and stuff so that it makes it easier and you're more comfortable with it in the future,” Nick said.

Nick is still pondering what his future will look like career-wise, though he noted he does want to attend college.

According to Elaine, Nick is the same at home as he is at school – he likes to lead, but perhaps a little too much to his younger brother.

Nick is the type of kid who does his tasks immediately instead of putting them off, whether it be household chores or homework, she said.

Wherever Nick ends up in life, Elaine said he’ll be successful as he’s the type of person who, when he puts his mind to something it gets done.

“He's got great organizational skills … so I'm looking forward to seeing what he’ll do in college,” Elaine said. “He's still undecided on what path direction he wants to go, and we keep reassuring them that that is an OK thing, that you don't have to have the rest of your life figured out, that you are 18 and go and explore and decide what's best for you.”