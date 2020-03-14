Niemann takes pride in serving community

FINDING HER WAY

When Niemann decided to go back to work, she found a good opportunity at her Alma mater: David City Public Schools. She worked for the district from the mid-1980s well into the 1990s.

“I worked in the preschool program and then I was a para, and then I was an elementary librarian,” she said of her 14 years in the district.

As a librarian, Niemann found herself doing tons of research with her students and helping her own children work with the local 4-H program. Her youngest child was graduating from David City High just as the office manager position at the local Extension office opened up. So, she decided it was the perfect time to pursue it.

“It was kind an easy switch,” she said.

In 2008, Niemann decided to take a new job yet again – that time at U.S. Bank in David City working as a teller coordinator.

“It was a good opportunity,” she said.

Just a few years later, Niemann was compelled to go back to her old job as office manager of the local extension office. She desired to get back to working with youth and being even more in service to the community. She has been there ever since.