Giving back to communities, Cody Luchsinger said, is a big part of Tropical Smoothie Cafe's local and corporate structures. As one of the owners of the Columbus store, Luchsinger said, he, his brother and wife wanted to help the Columbus Area Children's Museum get off to a strong start.

"It's kind of a corporate strategy, just for giving back to the community that supports you. Obviously the Columbus community is our customer base," Luchsinger said.

To do this, stores sponsor a local nonprofit, sports club or cause for a night from 3-7 p.m. and 20% of the proceeds go toward that cause. With the children's museum being a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, it felt like a good cause, Luchsinger said.

"They do all the marketing and we obviously take care of the customers that support them and 20% goes back to the entity," Luchsinger said.

Katy McNeil, executive director of the Columbus Area Children's Museum, said since the museum is independent of the city, she has several fundraisers planned over the next few months as well as business partnerships to help fund things and promote local businesses.

Later this month, McNeil said, the museum will represent at the American Legion baseball field for fan appreciation night. There will be an informational booth at the Duncan RibFest on June 24. There will be a kids' activity at the U.S. 30 Speedway soon and a round up event at Super Saver later in the summer, as well. McNeil also set up a fundraiser with Sweet Harvest Popcorn similar to the one at Tropical Smoothie Cafe.

"(These are) different ways to work together with businesses because this is a community museum, it's all about Columbus and Platte County and the surrounding area. Having some identity of ownership, I want people to feel like it's theirs, like they helped build this and contribute to this," McNeil said.

Clara Henry and Rachel Self, two new interns at Pillen Family Farms (a museum sponsor), visited the smoothie shop shortly after the fundraiser began. Henry said that, while her community back in Michigan had a children's museum, the Columbus Area Children's Museum looked way different.

"It isn't as interesting or developed as this. It's (museum at home) nice but I like the aspect (of the Columbus Area Children's Museum) that kids have the opportunity to look at things they have in their everyday lives," Henry said.

One item of note for Henry was the Kids' Town, a small simulated town of businesses with simplified versions of careers for kids to explore and simulate. When selecting the occupations for such, McNeil said, they wanted it to look like the Columbus area.

"(It) should feel like the community, it should feel like Columbus and Platte County, very representative of what we have here," McNeil said. "It's a good recruiting tool to attract young families and grandparents to the community and I think it will be a staple in our downtown once we get it open in October."

Community growth and helping contribute to that, especially with youth, Luchsinger said, is valuable to him and his family, which is why he reached out to McNeil about this fundraiser so early on.

"Honestly, it's one of those things that, to us, shows growth in Columbus. Anything I, my wife and brother can do to give back to the youth, it's very close to home for us and we've always been proponents and advocates for giving back to the youth of Columbus," Luchsinger said.