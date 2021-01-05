Night to Shine to have bright year

Night to Shine will look differently in 2021, but those with special needs can still look forward to a fun, memorable experience.
Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, will be the third year for the Columbus event. Founded by the Tim Tebow Foundation in 2014, Night to Shine is a worldwide event in which those with developmental and/or physical disabilities aged 14 years and older are pampered and praised at a prom.
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, though, getting together in the same way isn’t possible, said Amber Stary, chairwoman of the Night to Shine Committee and the one who started the event in Columbus.
“The Tim Tebow Foundation – obviously, with COVID, we can’t get together this year -- so they suggested just doing a virtual experience and then they came out with how you’ve seen with birthdays and stuff, a drive-by experience,” Stary said. “We wanted to go to the next level and do something that we thought they’d really enjoy.”
In place of the traditional dance, participants will be able to enjoy a drive-through light show set to music starting at 7 p.m. on Feb. 12 in the northwest section of Ag Park, 822 15th St. in Columbus.
“They’ll be able to drive through the lights and then at the end, they’ll receive a gift bag with a bunch of different things in it,” Stary said. “They’ll receive their crowns and their tiaras. There’ll be like a red carpet … but it’ll be made out of red lights.”
A video by the Tim Tebow Foundation will be available for viewing at home following the event’s conclusion.
Columbus' Night to Shine is hosted by 1C Church. Registration is required and can be done online at www.1cchurch.churchcenter.com or by contacting Stary at 402-910-2757 or astary03@gmail.com.
Stary said the Night to Shine Committee members knew they still wanted to hold something for people with disabilities instead of canceling the event altogether. Committee member Tom Goc ended up reaching out to Magical Lights, a company that puts on annual Christmas light shows in Malcolm and Seward.
“It takes about 15 to 20 minutes to drive through it, and you just see a variety of different kinds of things,” Goc said. “I spoke with them (Magical Lights) and they said they’d be willing to help us out… that’s kind of going to be the plan for this year; to have a light show along with some music, have people separated and have something to look forward to.”
Typically, Night to Shine involves preparing people with special needs for prom, including providing dresses and tuxedos and volunteers doing attendees' hair.
“It’s really a neat experience. It’s basically a time that’s set up to give an opportunity to have a special night for people with special needs,” Goc said, adding that he believed there to be attendees as old as 70-years-old last year. “It’s a lot of people that, you know, have a lot of challenges and never had a chance to go to a dance or be involved in any social activities at school…”
It’s especially important to continue Night to Shine in 2021, Goc and Stary both said, as it’s a scary time for those with special needs.
“We don’t really understand what’s going on in the world (and) those individuals really don’t understand. Their lives have been changed drastically as well,” Stary said. “I was determined to be able to do something for them because their world has been turned upside down. It’s just very near and dear to my heart that they have something to look forward to.”
The following day, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m., the light show will be put on again but the public will be invited. It will also be held at Ag Park, and freewill donations, the proceeds of which to support of the Columbus event, will be welcome.
Goc said he hopes that will be an opportunity to help spread the word of Night to Shine and what those who face developmental and/or physical disabilities face.
Stary added that the Night to Shine Committee is behind on seeking donations this year as it was waiting to see if the Tim Tebow Foundation would allow the event to take place.
“We’re really pushing for the community’s support this year,” Stary said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.