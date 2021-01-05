Night to Shine to have bright year

A video by the Tim Tebow Foundation will be available for viewing at home following the event’s conclusion.

Columbus' Night to Shine is hosted by 1C Church. Registration is required and can be done online at www.1cchurch.churchcenter.com or by contacting Stary at 402-910-2757 or astary03@gmail.com.

Stary said the Night to Shine Committee members knew they still wanted to hold something for people with disabilities instead of canceling the event altogether. Committee member Tom Goc ended up reaching out to Magical Lights, a company that puts on annual Christmas light shows in Malcolm and Seward.

“It takes about 15 to 20 minutes to drive through it, and you just see a variety of different kinds of things,” Goc said. “I spoke with them (Magical Lights) and they said they’d be willing to help us out… that’s kind of going to be the plan for this year; to have a light show along with some music, have people separated and have something to look forward to.”

Typically, Night to Shine involves preparing people with special needs for prom, including providing dresses and tuxedos and volunteers doing attendees' hair.