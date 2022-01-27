Night to Shine to host Parade of Fun

For those who attend Night to Shine's annual event, it is one of “the best nights of their year,” said Night to Shine Committee Chairwoman Amber Stary.

“They just have the best time,” Stary said. “They get to have the time of their lives. … They talk about it all year long.”

Although the event - which is in its fourth year in Columbus - is usually a prom-styled dance, this year will be different due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, attendees can take part in a virtual experience and carnival-themed activities, such as bean bag toss.

This year’s event - called A Night to Shine Parade of Fun - will take part from noon to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, at 1C | The Sanctuary, 2200 28th Ave. in Columbus. Those aged 14 and older with intellectual and physical special needs are invited.

The first four hours will be reserved so local day services can bring in their clients for scheduled times to visit. Meanwhile, the next four will be for everyone else.

The organizers have altered the time to allow for social distancing.

“We wanted a safer way that the individuals can get their (treat) bags and still have a little bit of fun,” Stary said.

Attendees can take part in carnival games and food, a red carpet experience and watch a video created by the Tim Tebow Foundation. The foundation - founded by the Heisman-winning quarterback - created Night to Shine eight years ago as a way to create an unforgettable prom night experience by giving them a dance just for them.

Last year, Night to Shine had a virtual experience event in the winter instead of its typical dance because of the pandemic. On top of that, Night to Shine hosted a Family Fun, Food and Light event in the spring that consisted of a walk-through light show, hay rides and more.

Event organizers said this year they wanted to offer a fun, safe time even if the event is different from past years.

“We realize how much we all look forward to having something special to do,” Night to Shine committee member Tom Goc said in a press release. “A night with friends, a shared meal or just the chance to get together has meant so much to all of us these past couple of years.

“For people with special needs, the loss of these opportunities for social connection seems to be greatly magnified. For the most part, they don’t always understand why that has been taken away from them. Their special need has already marginalized their world, so we feel it is extremely important that we continue to find ways to help them have some normalcy in their lives.”

Stary said she believes the individuals will have a fun time at A Night to Shine Parade of Fun.

The event is free but registration is required. To do so or volunteer for the event, call Stary at 402-910-2757 or astary03@gmail.com

For more information visit the Night to Shine Columbus, Nebraska, Facebook page or 1C | The Sanctuary website.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

