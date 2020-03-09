No coronavirus cases in Platte County yet, but health officials urge proactive approach

Platte County-based health officials are urging residents to be proactive when it comes to good hygiene habits after it was announced over the weekend that people in the area may have come into contact in Fremont with a recently-confirmed COVID-19 patient from Omaha.

The person was in attendance at a Feb. 29 Special Olympics event held at the Fremont Family YMCA. Spectators of the event that did not participate as players and coaches and are from Platte, Colfax, Boone and Nance counties are considered to be at minimum risk, according to the East Central Health District Department. State health officials are not advising self-quarantine for these individuals, but noted that if spectators do start developing respiratory symptoms (fever, cough and shortness of breath) between now and March 14, to call ECDHD at 402-562-8960 (English) or 402-562-8963 (Spanish).

But, state and local officials over the weekend also announced they asked basketball players, coaches and team staff who attended the event to voluntarily self-quarantine for seven days (until March 14). If no symptoms arise, the quarantine can stop. But if symptoms do come about, residents are urged to call the numbers previously listed.