No coronavirus cases in Platte County yet, but health officials urge proactive approach

Platte County-based health officials are urging residents to be proactive when it comes to good hygiene habits after it was announced over the weekend that people in the area may have come into contact in Fremont with a recently-confirmed COVID-19 patient from Omaha.
The person was in attendance at a Feb. 29 Special Olympics event held at the Fremont Family YMCA. Spectators of the event that did not participate as players and coaches and are from Platte, Colfax, Boone and Nance counties are considered to be at minimum risk, according to the East Central Health District Department. State health officials are not advising self-quarantine for these individuals, but noted that if spectators do start developing respiratory symptoms (fever, cough and shortness of breath) between now and March 14, to call ECDHD at 402-562-8960 (English) or 402-562-8963 (Spanish).
But, state and local officials over the weekend also announced they asked basketball players, coaches and team staff who attended the event to voluntarily self-quarantine for seven days (until March 14). If no symptoms arise, the quarantine can stop. But if symptoms do come about, residents are urged to call the numbers previously listed.
The 36-year-old infected Omaha woman tested positive Friday for COVID-19 after being taken to an Omaha emergency room Thursday. Health officials say she had recently traveled to the United Kingdom with her father and first started showing symptoms of a respiratory illness on Feb. 24. She returned to Nebraska on Feb. 27.
Two family members of an Omaha woman with COVID-19 also tested positive for the disease, health officials said Sunday. These are the three confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nebraska as of Monday afternoon – none have been confirmed in Platte County as of Monday’s print deadline.
ECDHD said in a statement that it will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation, while also providing some precautionary steps residents can take to help protect themselves from it and other respiratory illnesses:
• Avoid close contact with sick people and stay home if you are sick
• Wash your hands with soap and water often for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren’t available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
• Cover your nose and mouth when you cough with your elbow or a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
State lawmakers and top government officials are preparing for the possibility the coronavirus could reach the state Capitol.
Gov. Pete Ricketts in a tweet on Monday said he had convened his cabinet last week "to review continuity of operations plans" and prepare state workers to work from home if necessary.
"This is not something that's made up," he said at a news conference to discuss the recovery efforts since last March's extreme flooding event, which caused millions in damage.
"We need people to take it seriously."
Speaker Jim Scheer told the Legislature on Monday to begin preparing contingency plans should the need arise for lawmakers or their staffs to quarantine or work from home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
"This is no scare tactic, no one is in imminent danger," Scheer told lawmakers at the start of Monday's debate, Day 37 of the 60-day session. "But we need to understand exactly what we're dealing with."
Several institutions in Fremont, including Fremont Public Schools, Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools, Trinity Lutheran School, and Midland University, canceled or postponed all classes and activities for at least a week as a precaution.
Lee Newspapers and the Associated Press contributed to this report.