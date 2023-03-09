Nebraska, and Columbus in particular, is no strange place for Chicago-based, Australian-born blues artist Michael Charles. Returning to towns where you've had an audience, he said, is important to any artist. That's why he's returning to Columbus while on his "No Detours" tour.

"I've been to Nebraska many times, it's not foreign to me," Charles said. "That's how you build up an audience, you consistently return to places, especially when they want you to."

Charles originally visited Columbus' the Oak Room in November of 2022, bringing the blues style of music he learned from the greats. Starting to play music at the age of 5, he said he learned how to play guitar by simply listening to the Beatles, Elvis Presley, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Santana and the like, and doing what they did.

"Growing up during the '70s and '80s when I was living in Australia still, I started so young and we didn’t have the social media and all that back in the day," Charles said. "All I really had was a little transistor radio stuck to my ear and just kind of mimicked all the people who had hit records back then."

Over time he was able to develop a style he liked and call his own. In the 1990s, Charles was offered an opportunity to play shows in Chicago and, having done everything he wanted to do in Australia, he took the chance.

"I looked at management, said 'There's nothing to think about, let's go!'" Charles said. "I always had this ambition to come to the U.S. and test some waters out, see how I would fit in or if I even would fit in. When the invitation came along, I jumped on it."

During his two-week stint in the United States, Charles was able to work alongside blues legend and eventual friend, Buddy Guy. His artist friend, Charles said, introduced him to some of the big names in blues music at the time including Eddie Clearwater, Sugar Blue and Buddy's brother, Phil Guy.

While working with those artists, Charles said, he asked them who influenced their music, getting answers like BB King, Howling Wolf and the like -- blues legends. That was when he realized he played blues. His genre and how he arrived in that particular space, he said, sort of rubbed off on him from working with these artists.

"Coming to Chicago, meeting all these guys took me to another level with it," Charles said. "I don’t really think about it much, you just kind of do what you do, you keep walking that path."

With his time in the U.S. coming to an end, Charles said, he contemplated if he should stick around and see what else he could do, who else he could work with and of course, what else he could write.

"Once the two weeks were up I went back to Australia, got off the plane and thought 'I've done everything I wanted to do in Australia,' so I came back to the U.S., sort of just did my thing," Charles said.

Weeks turned into months, months turned into a few years and before he knew it, he was an American citizen, Charles said. Going with whatever comes his way, he has come far in the 30-plus years since he first visited the United States. Charles said he believes one's life is mapped out and things steer a person wherever they need to go, which is how he got to where he is today.

"It's home now, I didn’t question it, I went with the flow, ended up going on the road with Jimmy Dawkins for a year and a half," Charles said. "So many things happened, the last thing on my mind was packing up my bags and going back, there were too many good things, I could see my career moving in the right direction."

That right direction led Charles to a place in the Chicago Blues Hall of Fame in 2015, nine Grammy nominations, 37 releases including some compilation works, numerous appearances on TV and news outlets across the country and even a 2016 documentary about his life and career titled, "All I know from A to Z."

Looking toward the future, Charles said, he tries to continually get better and be different. Always learning, he doesn't want to get to a place where he thinks he's "good enough." While he's proud of what he's accomplished, Charles continually strives to get even better.

"I started when I was 5 and when I pick up my instrument and write a song or walk to the studio and start recording, it's still like I'm working toward something so far away, achieving something unreachable just doing my job," Charles said. "I think if you finally come to a point where you think you've actually done it and think 'well, I can't get any better.' I think it's time to hang it up."

Charles' songs, he said, are inspired by his experiences and emotions, sometimes kick-started by something someone brings up in conversation.

"I've got no secrets, I guess. That's how I write, with my own life experiences," Charles said. "The best songs that touch people are usually things that have happened for real, that's when it hits the soul."

Local artist and musician Jim Davis, who saw Charles' show in November, said that emotion and feeling is the heart of blues music in a way. Blues, he clarified, finds its origin in poorer Southern communities and early artists were simply expressing their emotions and experiences there.

"Really good rhythm, real soulful music, it's always about life. It's not sugarcoated and definitely from the heart," Davis said. "It's not usually written for commercial appeal like pop music, more for down-to-earth and from-the heart type of music, it doesn't get much realer than that."

Davis added that Chicago blues and blues in general aren't extremely common in the Columbus area and he appreciated the variety and unique sound Charles brought on his last visit.

"That Chicago blues sound was really good, he had that little three-piece band with him. It was really good. We don’t get a chance to hear much of that around here usually. I thought the man was excellent," Davis said.

Rob Gasper, owner of the Oak Room, said they -- at the Oak Room -- are excited to bring him back after his last performance there.

"It's great for us to be able to fill in our music nights with private events that give the public a chance to come in and see come great music," Gasper said. "It's really great, awesome that he's coming through the area. We're proud that the Oak Room is one of the stops he added to this tour."

Charles will play at 6 p.m. on March 30 at the Oak Room at the Friedhof Building, 1270 27th Ave. in Columbus. The concert itself is free and does not require tickets but those with a group are encouraged to reserve a table by calling 402-710-2044. The Oak Room will be serving ribs for a "blues and barbeque" night theme.