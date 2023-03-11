Columbus Fire Chief Ryan Gray said there were no injuries reported following a fire on Saturday morning at Berlin Apartments, 1110 Fifth St. in Columbus.
Gray said the call came in about 10 a.m. and noted the fire was located in the floor and the walls between the first and second floors, with extension into the second floor and attic.
"The American Red Cross responded for approximately 20 residents," Gray said. "The (Nebraska) State Fire Marshal's Office was notified and is en route for investigation."