A side-by-side or Utility Terrain/Task Vehicle (UTV) appears to have been the cause of a structure fire on Thursday morning in Columbus.

Columbus Fire Department Chief Ryan Gray said the department and Columbus Rural Fire were alerted to a possible structure fire at 11:50 a.m. Thursday, May 4, 2023, in the area of Lost Creek Parkway and 38th Street.

When crews arrived, according to the chief, they found a large metal outbuilding with smoke showing. Crews were able to gain entry into the building and quickly extinguish the fire.

The chief noted the building suffered smoke damage throughout it, but there were no injuries to civilians or fire personnel.

“As always, I give credit to our personnel for a quick and efficient response,” Gray said.

The fire chief added that the fire was determined to have started by the recently used side-by-side vehicle and has been deemed accidental in nature.