Columbus Fire Chief Ryan Gray says there were no injuries stemming from a house fire that occurred Wednesday afternoon in town.

The Columbus Fire Department was dispatched at approximately 1:55 p.m. Wednesday to a house on the 1600 block of 20th Street in Columbus, where officials found a home on fire and its occupants already outside.

Fire crews were quickly able to extinguish the fire, according to Gray, who noted the occupants also declined assistance from the American Red Cross.

The home suffered “moderate damage,” Gray said, noting the cause of the fire is not yet known and that the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office has been notified so it can investigate.

“We had a quick response time,” Gray said. “I would like to thank the quick response of our on- and off-duty career personnel, as well as multiple paid reserve firefighters who showed up and made it possible.”