No injuries reported in semi-train collision

No injuries were reported following a Thursday morning semi-train collision in Platte County.

According to a Thursday afternoon press release from the Platte County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a semi-train collision at a railway crossing on Highway 91 near the intersection of 280th Avenue -- north of Humphrey -- on Thursday at about 7:45 a.m.

The investigation indicated that a 2015 Freightliner semi, which had been pulling an empty livestock trailer, was traveling westbound on Highway 91 when it collided with a train operated by the Nebraska Central Railroad.

Highway 91 remained close at that location for several hours while the semi was being removed; it had come to a stop against the train. One rail car had been knocked off the rail due to the collision, said the press release, but no cars left the tracks.

Railroad personnel were able to move the train but remained on scene for an extended period of time to evaluate the condition of the tracks. That work caused travel on Highway 91 to be reduced to one lane, according to the press release.

Platte County had been blanketed in heavy fog at the time of the collision, which is believed to have contributed to the accident, the press release said. The heavy fog had also created an additional hazard for first responders and other personnel on scene.

The driver of the semi, Timothy Starman, 34, of Ord, was not injured in the accident. Starman was issued a citation for driving too fast for conditions.

Seatbelts were not in use at the time of the collision. Alcohol was not considered to be a factor.

The Freightliner received extensive damage in the collision; it was a total loss. The livestock trailer was not damaged while damage to the rail car was minimal. Damage also occurred to the rail itself. Estimates were not available as of the Thursday afternoon press release.

Humphrey Fire and Rescue personal responded to the scene, assisted with traffic control and evaluated Starman. The Nebraska Department of Transportation remained on scene, also assisting with traffic control until traffic was able to freely flow through the area.

The accident remains under investigation by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information regarding this accident is asked to contact the Platte County Sheriff’s Office at 402-564-3229 or Platte County Area Crime Stoppers at 402-563-4000.

