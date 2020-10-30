Have you heard of the book “No Time on My Hands” by Grace Snyder? This is the pioneer story of her fascinatingly busy life on the Nebraska frontier. She told her daughter, Nellie Snyder Yost, that she felt she had been blessed “by having no time on my hands”. I’m sure many of us can relate to that sentiment. It does make one think! What did Grace Snyder do with her busy life? In 1885, her parents homesteaded on the high plains of Nebraska. She recalls her childhood in a sod house on a frontier that required everyone to pull together in the face of hostile weather, serious illness, and economic depression, but that also held its full share of good times. “As a child of seven and up,” writes Grace Snyder, “I wished that I might grow up to make the most beautiful quilts in the world, to marry a cowboy, and to look down on the top of a cloud. At the time I dreamed those dreams and wished those wishes, it seemed impossible that any of them could ever come true.” Would you believe that she saw all of them realized? It’s true!