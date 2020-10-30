“She tells her stories not with gifted pen,
And not with practiced touch upon the keys.
Her tales are told with needle and with thread;
Her manuscripts are quilts.
Her treasures these
Will be to leave to those she holds most dear;
Their loving pride will be her royalties.”
Have you heard of the book “No Time on My Hands” by Grace Snyder? This is the pioneer story of her fascinatingly busy life on the Nebraska frontier. She told her daughter, Nellie Snyder Yost, that she felt she had been blessed “by having no time on my hands”. I’m sure many of us can relate to that sentiment. It does make one think! What did Grace Snyder do with her busy life? In 1885, her parents homesteaded on the high plains of Nebraska. She recalls her childhood in a sod house on a frontier that required everyone to pull together in the face of hostile weather, serious illness, and economic depression, but that also held its full share of good times. “As a child of seven and up,” writes Grace Snyder, “I wished that I might grow up to make the most beautiful quilts in the world, to marry a cowboy, and to look down on the top of a cloud. At the time I dreamed those dreams and wished those wishes, it seemed impossible that any of them could ever come true.” Would you believe that she saw all of them realized? It’s true!
On Saturday, December 5 at 2 pm, Charlotte and Kevin Endorf will come to the Columbus Public Library to share the pioneer life story of Grace and Bert Snyder. They tell the adventurous story of their married life (to her cowboy) on a ranch in Nebraska’s Sandhills. Grace traveled the world, flying over the clouds, to exhibit her award winning quilts. She contributed to the worldwide revival of quilt making. In her long and eventful life of one hundred years, Grace had many an adventure that Charlotte will share with us. Bring your friends and family for this historic and exciting peek into the past!
If attending this program will be your first time back at the Columbus Public Library since our reopening in June, plan to arrive a few minutes early to sign a COVID-19 liability waiver. You can print a waiver from our website (cplconnect.us) and sign it ahead of time if you prefer.
The last week of October, the 26 through the 31, we are offering a Food for Fines opportunity to erase your overdue fines and clear your accounts. You can bring in three cans of food (or more) for each account that has overdue fees and receive forgiveness! Keep in mind that only overdue fees are forgiven and not fines for lost or damaged items. We appreciate all your patience with library procedures and processes due to COVID restrictions. You are important to us! As books, audiobooks, magazines, and DVDs now have normal due dates again, we are offering Food for Fines as an opportunity to reset your account. All food donated will be delivered to the Platte County Food Pantry to serve those in need. Gratitude and help all around!
Kelli Keyes is the customer service manager of Columbus Public Library.
