Non-native Mint creates purple spring in Platte County and elsewhere

As you drive and wander the Nebraska countryside, you might spot some low growing, purple hue present in many of our grain fields this spring. I actually started noticing it in Pennsylvania last week (early April), so it is not just a Nebraska thing. Lamium amplexicaule, commonly known as henbit dead-nettle, or common henbit, or greater henbit, is a species of Lamium, a mint, native to Europe, Asia and northern Africa. Lamiaceae is the scientific name given to the mint family. Henbit supposedly got its name from people who raise chickens and saw them eating it.
Henbit is an annual herb with a sprawling habit and short, erect, squarish, lightly hairy stems. The flowers are relatively large and form a few-flowered terminal spike with axillary whorls that are purplish-red and you can’t miss them. Once noticed, these colonies give the appearance of purple standing water. The seeds do well in crop fields, highway ditches, fence lines, and other meadow type habitats.
Driving almost anywhere in the Platte Valley this week you will find it as the colonies are bigger than I ever remember in previous years. This plant flowers very early in the spring even in northern areas, and for most of the winter and the early spring in warmer locations such as the Mediterranean region. At times of year when there are not many pollinating insects, the flowers self-pollinate.
Sometimes entire fields will be reddish-purple with its flowers before spring plowing. Where common, it is an important nectar and pollen plant for bees, especially honeybees, and other pollinators important to our local flora.
Plants have always fascinated me as abundance can vary for so many species from year to year based on soil moisture, temperature conditions, adjacent land use and what stage of succession a particular parcel is in. Well this year there seems to be “purple ponds” across many a local grain field. It is widely naturalized in eastern North America and in other places across the country now.
However, its attractive appearance, edibility, and readiness to grow in many climates often mean it is taking advantage of an available niche and habitat in our early and often erratic springs and disturbed soils across the land.
Many other species of our grasses and forbs are just getting started. This plant, though common, is not regarded as a threat to local ecosystems. It plays an interesting and beneficial role in its environment by
providing nectar to pollinators and providing forage for animals. The seed is also eaten by many species of birds.
Assisting pollinators is important in our part of the world as much of beef production relies on good healthy grasslands with forbs and shrubs to balance and enhance productivity in those ecosystems. Rangelands offer large swaths of natural vegetation that can provide a continuity of habitat in increasingly fragmented landscapes. Native plant communities found within these areas provide shelter, food, and refuge for a wide variety of beneficial insects including pollinators.
Pollinators directly benefit rangeland and native plant communities by pollinating native flowering plants which help stabilize the soil and shape a healthy and more resilient ecosystem. Pollinators are an integral part of the food chain, as many game bird species rely on their immature grubs and various life stages for nutrition. Pollinators are also needed for the reproduction of many rare or endangered plants in our state.
Forbs and shrubs make up the majority of pollinator plant lists due to nectar and pollen rewards they offer to insects in exchange for pollination. In 2017, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission published the Nebraska Monarch and Pollinator Conservation Plan complete with a list of native Nebraska plants for pollinators, including many plants found in the Nebraska Sandhills.
In the end, it appears henbit is opportunistic in its chance to occupy and color our Nebraska countryside as so many other species do. It seems the right conditions were met in spring 2021. Possibly, an omen or a positive sign for the months to come.
There’s an old folk song by the duo Simon and Garfunkel called “Scarborough Fair,” that has the oddly memorable line “parsely, sage, rosemary and thyme.” Three of the four plants mentioned are from the Lamiaceae or the mint family. I wonder if someone besides me will write about henbit or compose a song.
Henbit can be eaten as well and has a sweet flavor similar to parsley. Go check some out while it lasts.
Michael P. Gutzmer, PhD is principal and owner of New Century Environmental LLC and provides environmental consulting services in the Great Plains. NCE works with water, wetlands, habitat development threatened and endangered species and pollution problems. Please email me at mgutzmer@newcenturyenvironmental.com.