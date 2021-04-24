Non-native Mint creates purple spring in Platte County and elsewhere

As you drive and wander the Nebraska countryside, you might spot some low growing, purple hue present in many of our grain fields this spring. I actually started noticing it in Pennsylvania last week (early April), so it is not just a Nebraska thing. Lamium amplexicaule, commonly known as henbit dead-nettle, or common henbit, or greater henbit, is a species of Lamium, a mint, native to Europe, Asia and northern Africa. Lamiaceae is the scientific name given to the mint family. Henbit supposedly got its name from people who raise chickens and saw them eating it.

Henbit is an annual herb with a sprawling habit and short, erect, squarish, lightly hairy stems. The flowers are relatively large and form a few-flowered terminal spike with axillary whorls that are purplish-red and you can’t miss them. Once noticed, these colonies give the appearance of purple standing water. The seeds do well in crop fields, highway ditches, fence lines, and other meadow type habitats.

Driving almost anywhere in the Platte Valley this week you will find it as the colonies are bigger than I ever remember in previous years. This plant flowers very early in the spring even in northern areas, and for most of the winter and the early spring in warmer locations such as the Mediterranean region. At times of year when there are not many pollinating insects, the flowers self-pollinate.