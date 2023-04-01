A child care nonprofit based in Columbus will have to wait longer before it can be potentially exempt from property taxes.

During the Platte County Board of Equalization’s meeting on March 28, supervisors tabled a permissive exemption application for Columbus Area Childcare.

The nonprofit was started last year following the closures of child care facilities in Columbus. Although the organization was kicked started by the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, the two entities operate separately.

Columbus Area Childcare runs a child care facility under the same name at the former Little Messengers Inc. building, 753 33rd Ave. It opened its doors in December 2022.

Columbus Area Childcare is unique in that a number of industries in town contribute to the nonprofit’s cause in the form of scholarships that are passed down to the families of the industries’ employees, the Columbus Telegram previously reported.

The board of equalization had previously tabled the nonprofit’s application at a March 14 meeting. On March 28, Assessor Kari Urkoski updated supervisors that additional information on Columbus Area Childcare had been sent to the state for a recommendation, but the state indicated the nonprofit should not be considered exempt.

Urkoski added she reached out to Columbus Area Childcare about seeing the facility in person as it may be possible the nonprofit could receive a partial exemption.

“At this time, I'm still going to have to deny based on the recommendations from the state,” Urkoski said. “…Because it doesn't meet the charitable education criteria set forth by the state because of the nature of the ones that are receiving scholarships are exclusive…”

Dawson Brunswick, chamber president who spoke as a representative of Columbus Area Childcare, noted that state statute regarding tax exemption is broad.

Nebraska Revised Statute 77-202 lists property owned by educational, religious, charitable or cemetery organizations or any organization for the exclusive benefit of any such educational, religious, charitable or cemetery organization and used exclusively for those purposes as exempt from property taxes.

The same statute also gives a definition of an educational organization as “an institution operated exclusively for the purpose of offering regular courses with systematic instruction in academic, vocational, or technical subjects…”

Brunswick said that no other nonprofit child care center in Columbus is subject to property taxes, though most of them are associated with religious institutions.

“One example I'd like to point out is Community Action Partnership. They use the same curriculum that we do and they also receive a tax exemption right now,” Brunswick said.

Brunswick provided a packet of information to the board of equalization, including a letter from the state showing that Columbus Area Childcare receives subsidy. He noted there was a case in a different county in which exemption was granted due to the organization receiving subsidy.

Brunswick said more than 1,000 child care spots are needed in Platte County.

There is the chance, Brunswick allowed, that if the board approved the exemption, it could be challenged by a higher authority.

“Seventy-five percent of the legislature's saying child care is a massive issue for the state. I like to think that if a local governing board approved the exemption that the state would move on,” Brunswick said. “…Seeing that no other nonprofit child care center in town is subject to property taxes, this would be the county's long-term investment in this child care center.”

District 3 Supervisor and Chairperson Kim Kwapnioski asked Urkoski if she could further confer with the state and see if there is a way that Columbus Area Childcare’s application could be approved. Urkoski said she would be able to look into that.

“I would like to see the state look into this more, I think that's better for that in regards to making a decision,” Kwapnioski said.

In other county news, the long-delayed East 29th Avenue viaduct project is seeing progress.

During the regular board of supervisors meeting held March 28, supervisors OK’d a resolution to approve the plans, specifications and estimate for the project.

Platte County Highway Department Administrative Assistant Jane Cromwell said the county needed to pass the resolution as it’s the local agency in the effort. However, she added the estimate is just for materials and footage.

“They (Nebraska Department of Transportation) intend to go out for bids on this project on June 15. And they will have an estimate for us before that time,” Cromwell said.

An amended agreement will also be presented that will stipulate if there are any caps on dollar amounts for the state, railroad company and county.

“It will all come to a head probably the first couple of weeks in June,” Cromwell said. “I can tell you that it’s in the works, the state is moving forward with selecting a construction engineer. … (Supervisors) Bob (Lloyd) and John (Harms) will serve on that selection committee. And then we'll probably be meeting soon as well.”

The Platte County Board of Supervisors also approved:

The resignation of Public Defender Timothy Matas, effective at the end of April. He has served in the position for 14 years.

A request from Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer to go out for bids for a new communication tower. The board previously approved the use of American Rescue Plan Act dollars for the project. Hofbauer said the bids would be opened on May 3 with the board OK’ing a bid on May 9.

Renewing a contract with Zelle HR Solutions to provide the county with human resources services.

A resolution proclaiming May as Platte County History Preservation Month.