Nonprofits to benefit from CVB grants

The Humphrey Area Aquatics Pool Committee, Columbus Area Antique Fire Apparatus Preservation Society (CAAFAPS) museum and up-and-coming Columbus Area Children's Museum received word on their Christmas presents a few days early.

Grants for all three projects were approved by the Platte County Board of Supervisors during a Tuesday morning meeting after being recommended to the board by the Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) Advisory Committee. The grants in question are part of the CVB's Platte County Visitor Improvement Fund Grant Program, which is supported by Platte County's 2% occupancy tax on businesses like hotels, Airbnbs and campgrounds.

"Our grants are brick and mortar grants, so they're for creating, enhancing or developing visitor attractions," CVB Director Katy McNeil told the Telegram.

The three grants approved on Tuesday were worth $183,000 altogether, and each one will be awarded over a period of three years.

"The pool and the children's museum requested $60,000 each, so it'll be $20,000 over three years for them. (The CAAFAPS museum) will be $21,000 over three years (for a total of $63,000)," McNeil told the Telegram. "And they are all reimbursements, so they have to spend the money or have a loan for the money -- some sort of documentation that it's going to be used for what it was approved for before it's paid out."

One of the $60,000 grants approved on Tuesday will support the fundraising efforts of the Humphrey Area Aquatics Pool Committee.

"It's a volunteer group of about a dozen people that was formed about a year ago to raise private funds," Committee Member and former Humphrey Mayor Lonnie Weidner told the Telegram. "...We have raised $550,000 to date, with a target of $1 million, and we are chasing grants."

Humphrey's pool project began roughly three years ago with a study, started in 2018 and finished in 2019, which revealed problems with city's aging pool. After getting some renovation and construction estimates, the Humphrey City Council decided to build a brand new facility rather than try refurbishing the old one. The pool closed in the fall of 2019 and was demolished earlier this year.

"A year ago (voters) passed a half-cent sales tax dedicated for pool construction. In November (2021), they passed the $2.95 million bond issue for the pool," Weidner said.

Aquatic Design Consultants is helping the City of Humphrey with the design for the new pool facility, which will be located near the Foltz Sports Complex in Humphrey.

Another $60,000 grant was approved to assist with building interior exhibits for the Columbus Area Children's Museum. It will be located in the Columbus Community Building in downtown area, which is currently under construction.

The third grant request approved on Tuesday was made by Dennis Hirschbrunner for the CAAFAPS museum.

"Dennis is asking for $63,000 to complete the interior of the antique firetruck museum downtown," McNeil said during Tuesday's board meeting. "...Once that's complete he'll work in partnership with the fire department and also the schools to provide...(a) junior fire academy, include a classroom in the back area and also redo the floors and bring in different exhibits."

At the meeting, Hirschbrunner said he is already giving tours by appointment to anyone who calls him with interest.

The three grants approved on Tuesday join three other visitor improvement grants that the board approved in November.

The three grants approved in November were worth $133,000 -- $10,000 to help Camp Pawnee create an entertainment pavilion, $60,000 for lighting and a digital scoreboard at a CPS soccer field and $63,000 to local nonprofit Columbus in Action to support the creation of an entertainment district in downtown Columbus.

In total, the CVB has committed $316,000 to the six different projects.

"The way we set it up, our improvement fund will auto-replenish, so we won't actually lose much funding out of the total fund," McNeil said at the meeting.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

