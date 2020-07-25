Noon Kiwanis Club donates for playground

The Columbus Noon Kiwanis Club has donated $5,000 for playground equipment at Sunset Park.
Located by Lake Esther, Sunset Park is near the Columbus Community Hospital. The funds will pay for a playground at the park.
More than a dozen club members met in the upstairs Hy-Vee meeting room on Friday to present City of Columbus Public Property Director Doug Moore with a $5,000 check.
The club has been working to fundraise for the donation for almost two years, Pinnacle Bank Vice President and Kiwanis Club member Hollie Olk said.
The group holds a Peanut Day every year at the beginning of October, though the club will skip it this year due to COVID-19. It also raises money by working admissions for the Columbus Home Builders' Association Home Show in February, Olk said.
“In 2019 and 2018 when we were selling the nuts we were telling the public it was for a playground,” Olk said. “We’ve been wanting to do a Kiwanis park for a long time, but it’s really hard to come up with a whole park. When this opportunity came up to help with the playground equipment, we thought that was perfect for us."
Moore is a lifelong Columbus resident and has a good idea of what the community needs, Olk said. Thanks to his efforts and the efforts of the Columbus Parks and Recreation Department, locals enjoy beautiful park spaces around the city.
“I have great employees who do great work and I have a great city that’s behind me,” Moore said. “We have the same amount of park space as the City of Grand Island, a community twice our size. Our parks and that part of our community is a very serious thing.”
The City is appreciative of donations like the one from the Noon Kiwanis Club, Moore noted.
The park equipment is scheduled to arrive by mid-August, Moore said. The parks department will be responsible for assembling and installing the equipment, which they usually do in the fall, he said.
There will be room to put more equipment in the area, too.
“We’re going to add some more equipment at Sunset Park after we do this playground. We’re going to put some small things for kids to play on and we’ll also put a swing set in,” Moore said.
Noon Kiwanis Club President Harriette Janicek said more people have recently been using the park area.
“I believe the Fourth of July bash might have opened more people's eyes to how nice it is out there. Every time I seem to walk by it’s been full of a lot of kids and adults fishing and enjoying themselves out there,” Janicek said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.