Noon Kiwanis Club donates for playground

“I have great employees who do great work and I have a great city that’s behind me,” Moore said. “We have the same amount of park space as the City of Grand Island, a community twice our size. Our parks and that part of our community is a very serious thing.”

The City is appreciative of donations like the one from the Noon Kiwanis Club, Moore noted.

The park equipment is scheduled to arrive by mid-August, Moore said. The parks department will be responsible for assembling and installing the equipment, which they usually do in the fall, he said.

There will be room to put more equipment in the area, too.

“We’re going to add some more equipment at Sunset Park after we do this playground. We’re going to put some small things for kids to play on and we’ll also put a swing set in,” Moore said.

Noon Kiwanis Club President Harriette Janicek said more people have recently been using the park area.

“I believe the Fourth of July bash might have opened more people's eyes to how nice it is out there. Every time I seem to walk by it’s been full of a lot of kids and adults fishing and enjoying themselves out there,” Janicek said.

