Noon Rotary recognized for 100 years in Columbus

Kinnison said it’s a credit to the former business leaders who were part of the club to make the milestone possible.

One reason why the club hasn’t set rescheduled its 100th anniversary event is the upcoming change of leadership happening at the end of June, Kinnison said. Stachura’s term will end, making way for John Landers with Eye Physicians PC to take over the role.

Stachura said he’s optimistic that the service club will hold a celebration later this year.

“I’m pretty sure we will because we started stuff (last year),” he said.

Kinnison joked that even though it should be called the 101st anniversary, the organization will celebrate its century milestone. But with COVID-19 still being an issue, Noon Rotary doesn’t want to set something just yet, she added.

In the meantime, Stachura and Kinnison said the Noon Rotary is still looking for members. Last month, Noon Rotary and the Columbus Morning Rotary Club mulled combining the two groups, as a way to combat the dwelling membership for both parties but that didn’t come to fruition.

Stachura said the service club’s goal is to grow its membership. He cited the pandemic hurting the numbers as the group lost around 10 members in the past year.