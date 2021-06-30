Noon Rotary recognized for 100 years in Columbus

Back in 1920, movies were silent, the Cleveland Indians won the World Series over then-named Brooklyn Dodgers and Warren G. Harding was elected president.
Also happening that very same year – May 1, 1920, to be exact - the Columbus Noon Rotary Club began.
Fast forward 100 years later, the organization was ready in March of last year to hold a celebration commending its century anniversary but the COVID-19 pandemic dashed such plans, said Anne Kinnison, who was the organizer for the event.
“We had everything arranged. We had entertainment,” said Kinnison, who has been a Noon Rotary member for around 30 years. “But we had to call it off. We had people coming from all over.”
Although Noon Rotary hasn’t rescheduled a date yet for the event, its members were able to celebrate the accomplishment during their last meeting on June 22. Rotary Club District Governor Roxy Orr presented a plaque recognizing the achievement to Noon President Robert Stachura and the rest of the members.
“It’s kind of a big deal,” said Stachura, who’s been a member for almost 40 years. “A lot of places don’t survive that long.”
Kinnison had similar thoughts.
“For an organization to be around that long is really something,” she said. “It’s really an honor to be around.”
Kinnison said it’s a credit to the former business leaders who were part of the club to make the milestone possible.
One reason why the club hasn’t set rescheduled its 100th anniversary event is the upcoming change of leadership happening at the end of June, Kinnison said. Stachura’s term will end, making way for John Landers with Eye Physicians PC to take over the role.
Stachura said he’s optimistic that the service club will hold a celebration later this year.
“I’m pretty sure we will because we started stuff (last year),” he said.
Kinnison joked that even though it should be called the 101st anniversary, the organization will celebrate its century milestone. But with COVID-19 still being an issue, Noon Rotary doesn’t want to set something just yet, she added.
In the meantime, Stachura and Kinnison said the Noon Rotary is still looking for members. Last month, Noon Rotary and the Columbus Morning Rotary Club mulled combining the two groups, as a way to combat the dwelling membership for both parties but that didn’t come to fruition.
Stachura said the service club’s goal is to grow its membership. He cited the pandemic hurting the numbers as the group lost around 10 members in the past year.
“That drove a lot of people off,” he said. “So now with that stuff behind us, we can move in a positive direction and build our membership back.”