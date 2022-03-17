Norfolk author to speak about Nebraska women in WWII

This Saturday at 2 p.m., the Columbus Public Library will be hosting a signing and meet-the-author event for “These Three Things,” a work of historical fiction by Sheryl Schmeckpeper, an author and historian from Norfolk.

Schmeckpeper, a Nebraska native and self-proclaimed history buff, wrote the book after learning about the use of German prisoners of war on Nebraska farms in World War II. The protagonist, after losing her father to disease and her husband to World War I, struggles with keeping the farm operational and the possibility of her son going into service. To add to her woes, a German POW is assigned to help her on the farm.

“A lot of women had to leave their regular routines and go to work," Schmeckpeper said. "Women had to all of a sudden take on a different role on the farms.”

Emotional turmoil befalls the main three women – friends who are Jewish, German and Japanese – who struggle with not only the war and their work, but their prejudices and their relationship since the beginning of the war.

“I think they were strong characters. All the women in the book are strong characters who’ve lived through adversity, challenges and persevered. The whole scenario kind of tests their friendship,” Schmeckpeper said.

Schmeckpeper found inspiration in and enjoys the works of Willa Cather. Cather’s themes often involve similar tales of strife and hardship living on the prairies of the Midwest, fighting the elements, growing crops and surviving.

“I think when you grow up or live in the Midwest you develop a strength and a tenacity to carry on and carry through that you really don’t find in other parts of the country. It’s a different mindset I think,” Schmeckpeper said.

Kelli Keyes, customer service manager for the Columbus Public Library, said WWII has been their theme for recent educational events, bringing in authors to talk about their WWII-related works.

“It’s a fictional story, but the things that she talks about are actual history. You can relate to it, it’s things that happened in Nebraska,” Keyes said.

For Keyes, the most impactful thing about this event is the historical basis on which Schmeckpeper wrote a fictional narrative.

“A lot of people do remember that. It brings back all the things we’ve gone through as a country and why we’re so strong. It’s very interesting and invigorating to read what they’ve gone through,” Keyes said.

As for the book’s title, Schmeckpeper said it is a reference to Bible verse, 1 Corinthians 13:13, “And now these three things remain: Faith, Hope, and Love. But the greatest of these is love.”

“I think in the end, it took a lot of faith and hope to survive the war and in the end, love persevered, love remained,” Schmeckpeper said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0