North America’s Christmas bird

So, somewhere in the not-so-distant past, a common bird in these parts, the cardinal, seems to have been christened a Christmas bird in our American culture and celebration of the Christmas season. The bird appears on cards, ornaments, other decorations and is commonly presented on numerous bird calendars. Other countries seem to focus on other species.

This brilliant colored bird also represents an important component of our songbird communities across Nebraska as a year round resident in our state. Northern cardinals have a red beak and both males and females sing, which is a little unusual.

The northern cardinal, Cardinalis cardinalis has a conspicuous crest, and large, cone-shaped reddish bill, this bird is not hard to miss, especially the males. The female is buffy-brown to buffy-olive and has a red tinge on wings, crest, and tail. Unlike most northern birds, cardinals don’t migrate south for the winter, so they stay home year round making them one of the few types of birds one might see during the Christmas season.

This common permanent resident in eastern Nebraska, are becoming uncommon to occasional the farther west you go. The bird is typically not seen often in the western Sandhills and the Pine Ridge area. These birds are seen along forest edges, brushy forest openings, parks and residential areas with shrubs and low trees, second-growth woods, and riparian forests. I know duck hunters see them along the Platte and Loup rivers in early mornings with the sun shining brightly or even a gloomy, winter day.

According to National Geographic, cardinals, often known as redbirds, are more prevalent in warmer climates such as the United States’ southeast. However, in recent years, they have stretched their usual range northward across the US and Canada.

This population expansion might be attributed to an increased number of winter bird feeders as well as the bird’s capacity to adapt to human environments in parks, and suburb backyards. Since the virus more people have taken an interest in bird watching. Even inexperienced bird watchers can identify bright red cardinals, which are frequently seen in gardens and at bird feeders. Cardinals feed on insects, grains, and fruits.

Red evolved into a universally-recognized color for Christmas as a symbol of the blood of Christ which He shed to redeem all of mankind. The cardinal’s vibrant colors are a small reminder of hope on a cold winter’s day of eventual spring and the blessings of God’ creation.

We conducted a bird study on the Winnebago Indian Reservation several years back and I remember getting pecked with their large beaks in our mist nets as we were trying to obtain diversity and abundance information in the expansive reservation hardwood forest east of Highway 77 along the Missouri River. They are spectacular creatures to see up close and a well-positioned bird feeder could accomplish the same thing.

Also according to National Geographic the populations of more than 75 percent of songbirds and other birds that rely on agricultural habitat in North America have significantly declined since 1966. The fairly recent study reveals how neonicotinoids, also known as neonics have suppressed bird diets and appetites and eliminated numerous insects along the way.

Increasing the available habitat for songbirds may be a good strategy for songbird conservation. As shelterbelt after shelterbelt is removed on the countryside horizon, urban backyards will be instrumental to sustaining many songbirds going forward.

As Christmas fast approaches, be looking for those beautiful redbirds right outside our doors. Sometimes, the best gifts of life are views of unique natural wonders right in front of us, that we take for granted every single day.

Michael P. Gutzmer, PhD is principal and owner of New Century Environmental LLC and provides environmental consulting services in the Great Plains. NCE works with water, wetlands, habitat development threatened and endangered species and pollution problems. Please email me at mgutzmer@newcenturyenvironmental.com.

