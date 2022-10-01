North American Prairie Icon still surviving

The least known, certainly least understood, and most interesting North American wildlife species is the pronghorn antelope. It is an icon of our “American” wildlife inventory of what remains of the old west.

The first Euro-Americans probably thought what a weird, strange, timid, reclusive and yet elusive big game animal. Common in some locations in the west, they are much reduced from earlier pioneer days. Nebraska even has a hunt-able population in the western part of the state. Many hunters dispute their palatability, but I contend they are excellent eating, if properly cleaned and the right recipe used.

It was said the antelope reminded early settlers of a goat- a very speedy goat. The antelope proved to be a vanguard of the great American west, which consisted of vast, unchartered and a highly challenging landscapes for the early pioneers. Antelope and early Native Americans formed a nexus that was nearly extirpated in a period of less than 250 years. A nexus that had evolved since pronghorn and Native Americans, the first people, lived in the same shrub and grasslands and deserts for a span of almost 10,000 years.

Pronghorn are super interesting animals. They have the longest land migration in the continental United States, which can be up to 150 miles, one-way in some cases. Only the caribou migrate farther. They also are the fastest land animal in North America. Pronghorn can run up to 60 miles an hour and for very long times doing it. Although pronghorn are not as fast as cheetahs, they can run almost as fast, much longer.

Pronghorn have large eyes and incredible vision, and will see you long before you see them. Their large eyes can view predators from long distances, which is helpful in their grassland habitat types. Pronghorn are about 4.5 feet long, three and half feet tall, and weigh between 65 and 145 pounds.

North America’s grasslands are some of the most threatened habitats on the planet. The World Wildlife Fund in a summary report found the losses that from 2018-2019 alone an estimated 2.6 million acres of grassland. This loss includes both the US and Canadian Great Plains, were to be used for row crop agriculture. This is an area bigger than some of our eastern states.

Grasslands account for nearly 40% of land-based ecosystems, providing habitat for a wide diversity of wildlife that includes our remaining pronghorn. Grasslands’ biodiversity and resilience to disturbances such as fire, heat and drought is the result of a slow and dynamic process taking hundreds of years to complete recent research found. In the journal Science, an article focusing on grasslands, contradicts historical assumptions that grasslands’ develop and recover rapidly, posing new challenges to restoration efforts.

We have worked on Standing Rock Indian Reservation and other reservations for over a decade and observed these animals in the wild and have seen first-hand they prefer higher quality habitats with ecosystems that have taken hundreds, if not thousands of years to develop. It is interesting to note how landscapes have changed in just a few short years due to the emergence of new plant species from other continents invading disturbed and poorly managed lands.

Historically, pronghorn were challenged by predators and cold weather. Today the threats are cars, impassable 4, 5 and 6 strand barb wire fences, numerous roads, and remote developments that don’t consider wildlife movement and presence. Wildlife biologists and entities like the National Wildlife Federation are working hard to create safe passages or wildlife corridors for pronghorn and other migratory wildlife and reduce conflicts between animals and people.

This past summer we wrote an America the Beautiful grant application for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. One of the last remaining eco-regions with large prairie dog town complexes, Standing Rock tribal land is undergoing a transition from undisturbed native expressions to degraded grasslands by overgrazing, drought, invasive species and incremental impacts of losses of native flora expression on many of their pasture parcels.

Range condition and rapid assessment on overall habitat condition and resultant recommendations for restoration/improvement was the thrust of this application for upland grasslands. Our goal is to also inventory and prioritize existing wetlands and surface waters for future management that can allude to the most appropriate restoration opportunities for big game sustainability, humans, ecotourism and biodiversity.

Hoopes (1975) stated “the age-old battle between wilderness and civilization was waged anew on the western plains, with age-old results: the disappearance of the wilderness, the depletion and degradation of its aboriginal population, and the virtual extinction of its characteristic fauna.

I hope our human fauna can find ways to evolve and harmonize with age-old battles of the future… or we may be next.

Michael P. Gutzmer, PhD is principal and owner of New Century Environmental LLC and provides environmental consulting services in the Great Plains. NCE works with water, wetlands, habitat development threatened and endangered species and pollution problems. Please email me at mgutzmer@newcenturyenvironmental.com.