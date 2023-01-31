Not a 'cheep' hobby: Local feed and chick store talks chick and egg sales

With the rising costs of commodities, eggs and meat included, solutions like home gardens or domestic chickens present themselves.

Keith Runge, owner of Columbus Feed and Hatchery at 2216 11th St., said this month they’ve sold far more chickens than they have in years past at this time.

“I don’t know how many orders we took today, a dozen or more. Usually in January we get two or three orders, we’ve gotten probably 30 or 40 already,” Runge said.

Runge wasn’t sure what would cause the apparent run on chicks, though he wonders if it’s the increased cost of eggs and talk of a shortage. As he has his own chickens and other animals, he is able to sell things like eggs and meat. Other egg-laying poultry have been in demand lately too, he said.

“We’re getting orders for turkeys, ducks and geese, everything already,” Runge said. “The other thing is the cost at the grocery store of food products and stuff. I mean, we sell dressed chickens, beef, stuff that I raised.”

Lori Humlicek, who orders all the live chicks, said the biggest thing to take into consideration before ordering them is their care, as they must be kept under certain conditions before they can lay eggs or be eaten.

“They have to know how to care for them and research it. We can help with a lot of it,” Humlicek said.

Runge added that this early in the year with the weather what it is, baby chickens have to be kept under heat to remain at 90 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s not just egg-laying chickens either, Runge said. Some are looking for meat birds.

“You kind of have to baby them like that, you can’t have them outside in the cold,” Runge said. “Last year we went through over 30,000 baby chicks, this year I think it’ll be more than that. We usually get them in and people come in that day or we keep them overnight for them. Two years ago we probably did 35,000 and all the pullets and stuff on top of that.”

As far as supply goes, with the way things are already going this year, Runge said, if one is planning on getting chicks, it’s smart to do it as soon as possible. Windows for delivery, he added, vary from type to type. Some show up within a couple weeks, others months. They also sell a minimum of five as chickens do get lonely.

“We have them custom hatched so we have them reserved. Some come call today, want them next week and we’re able to get them. Took some orders for May and June already. This year the way things are going I’d tell people to order as soon as possible because hatcheries will run out,” Runge said.

Runge said another things that has sold well in recent years is feed. The cost of feed increasing, he said, and may be another part of the reason prices are high, that and wages increasing.

“The other thing with eggs is layer barns. Feed costs went so much they weren’t getting enough for eggs,” Runge said. “Four years ago, layer feed was $13 now it’s $20. The other thing is labor went from $12 to $14 and everybody buying eggs has got to pay for them.”