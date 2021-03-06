Not even a year later: Catholic schools staff get opportunity for vaccine

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I want to make sure that I’m protecting all the families and all the kids, that we’re around every day, and the other teachers around me,” she said.

Ohnoutka wore a black mask while sitting in the gym on Thursday.

“(This past year has) been an adventure,” Ohnoutka said. “But it’s been manageable. We had to do some things logistically to make it a safe situation.”

To have the vaccine so quickly into staff’s arms is an “amazing thing,” Ohnoutka said.

“It’s hard to believe that a year has passed. For some, it may have really drug on but it is a situation where a lot of things changed,” he said. “But in the end, other than the fourth quarter of last year, school stayed the same for us.”

All four Catholic schools in Columbus had access to the vaccine on Thursday. Ohnoutka is transitioning into a new role as executive director of Columbus Catholic Schools.

“It’s a voluntary thing,” he said. “We’re probably looking at somewhere probably about 80% of our staff will end up getting the shot.”

A few chairs down, science teacher Annie Sokol received her vaccine. Sokol is a new teacher at the school, but is in her 16th year teaching.