Not even a year later: Catholic schools staff get opportunity for vaccine

Not even a year after Columbus schools announced plans to close and switch to remote learning, the staff at Columbus Catholic Schools received the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.
Unlike many parts of the country, school has remained open here, and in the fall, staff faced the challenge of a COVID-19 peak in the community.
“When we hit that peak, October, November, we had a lot of kids gone,” said Pat Brockhaus, who was one of the first to get the COVID-19 vaccine at Scotus on Thursday.
Brockhaus, who teaches social studies, has been at Scotus for 29 years.
Inside the Dowd Activity Center, staff members sat in rows in black chairs, many in green Scotus Central Catholic gear. East-Central District Health Department Emergency Response Coordinator Libby Finochiaro and a member of the National Guard greeted new arrivals at a table.
Along the rows, two sets of National Guard members pushed black carts containing vaccine doses. The guard members stopped, took paperwork from the staff, listed the standard side effects and explained the staff would not be contagious even if experiencing symptoms. Then, they asked what arm the staff wanted their shot in.
When school was online for the fourth quarter of school last year, Brockhaus said he learned a lot when it came to technology for remote learning.
“You can teach an old dog new tricks,” Brockhaus said. “(It was) different. I’m hoping the kids really appreciate and have some gratitude for being in school.”
Schools initially announced plans to close for at least throughout the week on March 15, 2020, the Telegram reported on March 16. On March 17, Scotus President Jeff Ohnoutka announced Gov. Pete Ricketts was closing all schools in Nebraska and therefore the Catholic schools would be closed indefinitely.
Remote learning then stretched on for the rest of the school year.
Third-grade St. Anthony’s teacher Deb Svehla has been with Catholic schools for 18 years.
“We were just so glad to be back at school,” Svehla said. “The kids seem so happy. It’s (gone by) so fast … they just want to learn.”
The kids are happy to be around their friends, she added.
“I just can’t imagine if we weren’t at school right now,” Svehla said.
At this time last year, Svehla noted she was just hearing about the virus.
“I just thought to myself, ‘Well, that will never happen here,’” she added. “(I) truly believed when we closed down school that it was only going to be for two weeks.”
This year, when Svehla found out she would have the opportunity to get vaccinated, she knew she wanted it.
“I want to make sure that I’m protecting all the families and all the kids, that we’re around every day, and the other teachers around me,” she said.
Ohnoutka wore a black mask while sitting in the gym on Thursday.
“(This past year has) been an adventure,” Ohnoutka said. “But it’s been manageable. We had to do some things logistically to make it a safe situation.”
To have the vaccine so quickly into staff’s arms is an “amazing thing,” Ohnoutka said.
“It’s hard to believe that a year has passed. For some, it may have really drug on but it is a situation where a lot of things changed,” he said. “But in the end, other than the fourth quarter of last year, school stayed the same for us.”
All four Catholic schools in Columbus had access to the vaccine on Thursday. Ohnoutka is transitioning into a new role as executive director of Columbus Catholic Schools.
“It’s a voluntary thing,” he said. “We’re probably looking at somewhere probably about 80% of our staff will end up getting the shot.”
A few chairs down, science teacher Annie Sokol received her vaccine. Sokol is a new teacher at the school, but is in her 16th year teaching.
“It was a challenge (last fall),” Sokol said. “Not only was I quarantined and trying to get sub plans to my sub and get the lessons taught, but I was also trying to Zoom in with kids or get in virtually with kids to try to talk to them about what they’re missing at home.”
Despite the challenge, she said it went smoothly.
“The students came back, and they knew their expectations,” Sokol said. “Was it desirable? No. I would rather have them in my classroom.”
It’s both crazy and great to move forward with the vaccine so fast, she added. Now, she is looking to see if the shots and the nicer weather will make a change.
“I kind of also feel like maybe there’s somebody else that could have used my dose more than me,” she said.
Nine days from now will be the anniversary of when the Catholic schools announced the first closure, before the switch to online learning.
But while he waited the standard 15 minutes after getting the vaccine, Brockhaus reflected on that timeline.
“It’s pretty crazy,” he said. “Usually it takes three to four years for a vaccine. Hopefully, it will work. That’s what I’m hoping. My wife and I want to go to Hawaii at the end of May.”
That, and staying in school. Brockhaus coaches basketball and said he wants to stay in the classroom.
“(I want to) be able to go visit people,” he said. “I’ve got an 11-month-old grandson. He lives next door, but when that first happened, that summer, we didn’t go anywhere so that we could see our grandson."
