Not forgotten: Duncan Cemetery gets new veteran memorial

Duncan's Cyril Micek, Jerome Sokol, Conrad Robak and Theodore Kula all served in World War II. Micek and Sokol lost their lives in the war itself, while Robak and Kula passed sometime after.

Their names live on etched in the stone on their grave markers and now on a metal plaque beneath a bronze statue of a battlefield cross. The metal gun, boots and helmet are just the newest commemorative feature in Duncan.

Earlier this year, an anonymous resident of Duncan brought the idea of the statue to the village board, and Village Chairman Jeff Oppliger said the vote was unanimous in the statue's favor.

"We were excited to see a resident wanted to step up and commemorate veterans in our area. We’re also excited to see someone take the initiative," Oppliger said.

Bob Slusarski, great-nephew of Cyril Micek, veteran and member of the Duncan VFW, said the memorial is important because without it, those four names may be forgotten.

"My kids don't know Cyril and why would they, we never really talk about him. Robak, Kula, Sokol, I guarantee this generation doesn't know they existed," Slusarski said.

Slusarski added that these kind of memorials to those who lost their lives in battle and never came home have a certain feeling to them that's hard to describe.

"It's a sacred thing, you can tell it's different. Have you ever been to a national battleground? It's a lot different than somewhere like downtown Chicago," Slusarski said.

The shape of the statue amplifies the special nature of the memorial because of its use as a combat grave marker, Slusarski added.

"The battlefield cross is for when you lost someone in service. You had a bayonet on the gun, stuck the bayonet in the ground, with the boots and the helmet. It is a sacred thing," Slusarsky said.

This isn't Duncan's only memorial to those who served, however. Many years ago, Slusarski said, a brick wall was originally put up in honor of the Liss family, as well as a set of concrete benches inscribed with "All gave some, Some gave all." The flagpole is a memorial to veterans in Duncan Cemetery in general, however.

"The flagpole is for all the veterans that are up there. The boots are for the ones that never came home. Like it says on the benches, those four gave all," Slusarski said.

Oppliger said the board is happy to see community involvement in these kind of things and tries to support these efforts where they can.

"We’re always excited when a community member wants to get involved, we’ll do anything we can to support those things. We approved that without any hesitation," Oppliger said.

The resident who orchestrated the memorial's placement wanted to thank Heritage Concrete's Charlie Neville and Tweet's Sports Shop for their help with the foundation and engraving and Clarence Zywiec and Mark Schacher for their maintenance of the cemetery and raising and lowering of the flag on the flagpole each day.