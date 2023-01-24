Not just dancing: Centro Hispano to hold Folklorico dance classes

Dance is an important part of any culture. In the case of Folklorico, Mexican folk dancing, it symbolizes the traditions, culture and stories of its people in a fun and vibrant way, according to Centro Hispano Communications Director Katherine Lopez.

"It's very much used at larger events and parades. Typically when we see Folklorico it showcases that kind of traditional dancing," Lopez said.

For the very first time, Centro Hispano is partnering with Raices de mi Pueblo, a dance school out of Hastings, to bring the traditional Latino dance style to the Columbus area. Owner and instructor Maria Rubalcava said the dance lessons teach more than just dance moves.

"They don't just learn dance, they learn their culture. These kids don't learn about their history or their heritage," Rubalcava said.

Culture, Centro Hispano Executive Director Karina Perez said, was part of the driving force between the partnership. With the only school in the area being out of Hastings, many kids, Perez said, don't learn or get to see this aspect of their culture.

"She (Rubalcava) has her own organization and for may years we've had a lot of outreach from individuals who want more cultural experiences and teaching for young children or just for the community to engage more," Perez said.

The class was open to 35 participants and filled up very quickly. The class, a year-long commitment starting on Feb. 11, Perez said, is the kind of meaningful cultural experience Centro Hispano wants to create and promote.

"I think it's an experience. We're really an organization that believes in experiences to help build and connect people," Perez said. "We truly believe this allows them the chance to get different exposure than they've had or had the chance to see."

The class consists of children ages 5-16 and will meet every Saturday from Feb. 11 to the end of the year. For some, Perez said, this may be familiar, but for others, it may be completely new.

"It's going to be a mix of all that. I think the importance behind that is the opportunity to experience, engage and really learn and explore the (culture) together and that’s really exciting," Perez said.

The dance, Perez said, will be performed at the Centro Hispano Annual Gala, Nebraska State Fair and Columbus Days, as it is meant to be performed in places like parades, parties and larger gatherings.

"Usually it's a formal presentation, people have it at special events," Perez said. "It does have littler children so it's a really pretty visual of these children embracing their culture or learning about it the first time. It's a unique thing we can offer and it's really neat to see it brought to life."