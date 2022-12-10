Not just the food truck: ZeeKey'z Pork in a Boat owners love making food

"Zeekey'z Pork in a Boat" is certainly a memorable name and mental image, but it is what they do that is truly of note.

The food truck, restaurant and catering business finds its roots in a love of cooking. The owners, Karma and Wayne "Zeeky" Zysset, have always loved making food, especially for friends and family.

When they both worked at ADM years ago, Karma said, they would bring in some of the food they had made and would receive compliments on it regularly. At the time, they dismissed comments about owning a commercial kitchen.

"We have a big family and so we would make meals at home, take it to work and all the guys would be like 'you guys are in the wrong calling, you should be doing something else!' Yeah, whatever, you know?" Karma said.

The opportunity presented itself in a food truck they had purchased from a man in Grand Island who taught them the ins and outs of operating such a business. The truck, named 'Pig in a Bag' at the time, was a name synonymous with good barbeque.

"He'd won several first-place ribbons for his food and actually taught us a lot about our food truck," Karma said. "We went along with his idea, the way he did things. We were doing it on a small scale, he showed us how to do it on a larger scale."

Pig in a Bag, as a name, was sold eventually and Wayne and Karma thought up a new name pretty quickly. Pork was their figurative bread and butter, and their signature Bible verse, Proverbs 16:3 can be attributed to sailing. Also, Wayne pointed out, their food was served in cardboard food boats.

"I said 'What do you think about Pork in a Boat?' I don't know how it came to me, but she literally drew the picture in five minutes and I sent it to Revolution Wraps because we had to redo the trailer," Wayne said.

The building where their brick-and-mortar location resides, 2407 11th St., was acquired through an auction. Self-proclaimed auction buffs, the pair were at an auction 15 years ago when the building came up for bid. Wayne jokingly yelled to Karma across the room about buying it and somehow walked out with a new building.

"The way I understand it is that this building was the first meat market in Columbus, we left some of the hot rails and it had the coolers, they called them iceboxes back then. We still have three of those that we didn’t take out, we just modified them," Karma said.

They used the building for many years as storage and a prep space for the food truck. At the time, it was making several longer voyages, to places like St. Paul and Aurora, Nebraska. When Karma stopped working at ADM, Wayne suggested she do something with their storage space.

"They eliminated my position at ADM after 19 years. I probably put in enough time out there anyway," Karma said. "He (Wayne) said 'why don't you do something? Turn it into a little mom and pop shop?'"

So she did. Now, three years later, the pair are doing what they love, making food for people who like it.

"My best part is meeting people and I love feeding people. I love to hear 'Did you like it? What can I do to make it better?'" Karma said.

"For me it’s a lot of that too, I mean I do a lot more cooking I don’t bake," Wayne said. "For me, I'm challenged with soups, she’s kind of picked up on the soup thing. We try to challenge each other."

Wayne's chicken noodle soup and baby back ribs are his favorite thing he makes. Karma said hers is her Thursday special, enchiladas with red and white sauce. While it's a little different from their other fare, it is a family recipe, and one with meaning to Karma.

"It was my mom's. My mom is the one who taught me how to make enchiladas with white sauce and red sauce. They're not traditional enchiladas," Karma said. "That's my favorite because it's a tribute to my mom."

ZeeKey'z is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.