Josie and Layla Westring at 13 and 10 years old, respectively, have a different take on the summer lemonade business many are familiar with in the form of a fruit slush vendor cart.

The sisters manage Summertime Freeze, their own income stream for the summer months. Ginger Willard, their mother, said she got the ball rolling on the concept because she wanted them to learn how to run a business early.

"I had been looking for a small business to invest in for these girls and it kind of turned into a slushy machine," Willard said.

The girls' father owned an acreage with fruit trees, Willard said, which led to the notion of selling fruit at the farmers market. When considering the winter months, however, they realized they had to have something less seasonal.

To add to the business's versatility and reduce some of the effort for the girls, Willard said, the business has two parts: Summertime Freeze and Mobile Vendor Rentals LLC. Mobile Vendor Rentals allows them to rent the slush machines out for special occasions and they just have to maintain them between. It also allows the renters an opportunity to do their own mixes if they like.

"We decided we were going to go with organic slushies on the Summertime Freeze side, Mobile Vendor Rentals, they can go with regular slushies of any flavor," Willard said.

Josie said the rental part is easier on their end and, in their experience, easy to replenish supply since whoever is renting can refill the machines themselves with the mix of their choosing.

"If you run out, you can go to the store and buy more lemonade mix," Josie said. "When we did it, we had like a camp set up in the back, everyone had fun selling lemonade, meeting all the people and stuff is fun. We get to learn from all this and it can help with business when we get older."

As a sort of soft opening and test run for the devices, Josie and Layla sold lemonade from their business at the beginning of the school year. It was a hit, Josie said. After the lemonade sale, Willard said, the girls were ecstatic at how much money they had made... not so much the cost of their supplies, however.

While Josie prefers the creative aspects such as branding, designing their signage and even business cards, Laela finds more excitement in the clerical side of the business. While the two think on opposite sides of the business coin, Willard said, she thinks they mesh well.

"They're two different personalities but I think together, it's a great partnership. Laela's logical, more analytical, she's more numbers and very goal-oriented and determined to get things done," Willard said. "Josie's more creative, she does the artwork. I see her more in marketing and experimenting with recipes."

Willard's boyfriend, Luke Seim, helps move the cart around between locations, as it is rather heavy. While it is attached to a bike, Seim said, it's still a fully-functioning, powered vendor cart with plumbing, batteries and a refrigeration device built in. The business, he said, will help them in the future, especially being able to move between locations and be rented out.

"Food trucks bring their businesses different places, I think it was along that line of thinking," Seim said. "I think it will give them a better understanding and knowledge if they ever want to do business. They'll know where to look for resources instead of just starting out new."

That was also one of Willard's motivations for getting her daughters started with the business, she said. As the owner of Remember When Photography and Videography, Willard said she didn't learn the fundamentals of running her own business until she started it.

"It's always been a money source for me. If my full-time job didn't cut it, my photography could do it, it's something nobody could take from me and I thought it was important they know how to make their own money," Willard said. "Whatever they want to do, they can do it, but they can do it on their own."

The business also brings a selfie station wherever it's parked, as a fun side activity for those who buy slushies. The girls have rented out the business a couple of times now, as well as shown off their product at Taste of Columbus and at a commodore call on April 6. Their machines have recently been rented for the Scotus Gala. Those interested in renting can reach out to Mobile Vendor Rentals on Facebook or at hello@summertimefreeze.com.