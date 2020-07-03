'Nothing comparable': How East-Central fought COVID behind the scenes

Chuck Sepers first moved to Columbus right after the floods. When he was applying for his job as Chief Public Health Officer at East-Central District Health Department, a fraud scandal was playing out. Now, he’s working through COVID-19.
It’s been a busy year for Sepers, who put his Ph.D. on hold to take this job. He hoped to finish the degree this spring, but obviously COVID-19 came up. For these past few months he has been one of two people at ECDHD who sign off on local events.
“It’s just a matter of walking through what their plans are with the current DHMs to make sure that it’s a lawful event,” said Sepers. "We make some recommendations. One is you can’t do this, so let’s say it’s, beer gardens, (in) phase three (they) are not allowed. So if the event contains a beer garden we would say you can’t do that because of the DHMs.”
They also strongly recommend social distancing measures like encouraging all participates to wear a mask. Screening is important, he said, and it’s good if people can check temperatures.
“That used to be a bit of an issue,” Sepers said. “It’s a lot easier now as supply chains have opened up.”
After they make some recommendations, they will usually rope in law enforcement from the gathering’s jurisdiction.
Other staff, as well as interns, will work on a plan or take a first look at it, but Emergency Response Coordinator Tyler Woodard and Sepers are the ones who sign off on it, Sepers said.
Sepers and Woodard are not gatekeeping who can have fun this summer. They work behind the scenes to make sure events can happen, like graduations and farmers markets.
Scotus President and Principal Jeff Ohnoutka said he has worked with Sepers once a week every week for the past few months.
“Since school was closed that is how dedicated he has been to the school systems. That was about updating us on what’s going on, answering all of our large amounts of questions that we have," Ohnoutka said. "He’s an incredibly patient person, and has provided the schools with real good guidance.”
Although Scotus had their graduation during phase three, which is the current phase, they sent in their plan for the ceremony before the DHMs changed. Now only gatherings with over 500 guests currently need health department approval.
Some groups hosting events of less than 500 people have still wanted guidance.
The process went smoothly, said Ohnoutka. It was only a matter of Sepers finding time to go through the plan with them.
“He’s extremely busy,” Ohnoutka said. “We appreciate the relationship we’ve had with the East-Central Health District through all of this.”
This is hardly Sepers' first rodeo. He has been working in public health for about 15 years and double majored in psychology and exercise science at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.
He has a Master’s in Public Health and he is working on a Ph.D. in behavioral psychology with an emphasis on community health through the University of Kansas.
Sepers was working in the area through a project he was working on at KU. He kept some ties at UNK and partnered with a faculty member there in the exercise science lab on a project that focused on coalition building.
The project brought him to Columbus once a quarter. Then his current position opened up when he was getting towards the end of his Ph.D.
“I had that network already going so it seemed like a pretty good fit. I’m from the state or I graduated high school in the state. My wife is from a little town called Hansen. So she was pretty eager to get back to the state,” Sepers said. “Moving back to Nebraska was a pretty easy decision.”
He changed careers from public health research to public health practice. This pandemic has been different, especially because his research has been in the area of diabetes.
“My passion is really about chronic disease and especially how underserved populations are sort of differentially effected by these chronic diseases,” he said. “Never before in my career in public health has there been this sort of imperative. I began a career in public health just after H1N1.”
At KU, he was involved with the Center for Community Health and Development, a WHO collaborating center.
“I did help with the evaluation of the West Africa outbreak for Ebola,” he said. “It is a lot different being on the ground than it is helping with the back end. This is certainly more impactful because it’s here in the U.S. It’s a little bit easier to think of things in a more abstract way when they’re not directly effecting your day to day life.”
Even with swine flu, there was not as big an impact and it was the threat of it, he said. With influenza, having some immunity to a strain helps.
“The novel coronavirus is just a little different animal,” Sepers said. “We don’t have a vaccine. There’s nothing comparable.”
The situation for East-Central has been challenging but they’ve been doing well, he said.
“We had about 87% of the cases that Lancaster County had with about 15% of the staff,” he said. “Our disease surveillance department is really one person. This has been quite a bit different. We had to build some systems that were outside of what our pandemic response plan was.”
Those systems were mainly contract tracing and case investigation, for which East-Central received state help. State guidance was slow to come, he said.
“But we were all moving as fast as we could,” Sepers said.
The department’s community partners have been a huge help.
“We work pretty closely with ESU7, Centro Hispano and Columbus Community Hospital, have all donated staff to our COVID hotline, which is our main mechanism for doing contract tracing and for doing case investigations, answering community questions," he said. "That’s been a huge help. I don’t know where we would have been had we not had that help.”
The department’s pandemic plan had been unchanged since swine flu.
“There was just a lot of novelties about this particular virus,” Sepers said. “We kind of had to invent or recreate the wheel in a lot of cases.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net
