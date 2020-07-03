'Nothing comparable': How East-Central fought COVID behind the scenes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chuck Sepers first moved to Columbus right after the floods. When he was applying for his job as Chief Public Health Officer at East-Central District Health Department, a fraud scandal was playing out. Now, he’s working through COVID-19.

It’s been a busy year for Sepers, who put his Ph.D. on hold to take this job. He hoped to finish the degree this spring, but obviously COVID-19 came up. For these past few months he has been one of two people at ECDHD who sign off on local events.

“It’s just a matter of walking through what their plans are with the current DHMs to make sure that it’s a lawful event,” said Sepers. "We make some recommendations. One is you can’t do this, so let’s say it’s, beer gardens, (in) phase three (they) are not allowed. So if the event contains a beer garden we would say you can’t do that because of the DHMs.”

They also strongly recommend social distancing measures like encouraging all participates to wear a mask. Screening is important, he said, and it’s good if people can check temperatures.

“That used to be a bit of an issue,” Sepers said. “It’s a lot easier now as supply chains have opened up.”

After they make some recommendations, they will usually rope in law enforcement from the gathering’s jurisdiction.