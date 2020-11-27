November is Marrow Awareness Month

Bone marrow can be lifesaving for someone who needs a transplant, and it is necessary to have healthy marrow in order to live a long and healthy life.
My personal experiences learning about bone marrow started when I was in graduate school about 18 years ago. That’s when one of our professors told us that his wife had survived leukemia several years before and had been almost “clear” for five years. At the time, this was sort of a marker of good health and a sign of remission. Unfortunately, my professor’s wife had a recurrence.
According to Be The Match, which operates the National Marrow Donor Program, for many people with leukemia, “their only hope for a cure is a bone marrow transplant.” So the search for a match for a bone marrow donor for my professor’s wife began – in earnest.
My professor’s wife had Chinese and German heritage, as well as other European heritage. What they found out is that, due in part to her more diverse ethnic background, it was harder to find a bone marrow match. As Be The Match explains on its website, “human leukocyte antigen (HLA) typing is used to match patients and donors,” and a person’s ethnic background can affect their HLA types and likelihood of finding a match.
Because of this, as well as the limited number of donors in the national registry, there was no ideal match for my professor’s wife. There were two matches that were less than ideal, but when they were examined further, even those two were found to be insufficient. And when looking further down the list, the chances of survival became less and less likely.
As you can imagine, the student body was very concerned for our professor and his wife, as well as their young son. We wondered what could be done to help, and we were encouraged to volunteer to be added to the bone marrow registry as potential donors. Many of us did so, and out of a student body of roughly 130 graduate students, I believe there were around 60 of us who were added to the marrow registry. None of us were found to be a good match, but our professor and his wife were profoundly grateful for our willingness to be added to the registry to offer help to someone else in the same situation.
In reality, not very many people who are on the registry will ever be contacted as the best match for a patient. In fact, the difficulty of finding a good match is the exact reason there needs to be many people from various ethnic backgrounds on the list so that the likelihood of finding a sufficient match is greater.
I want to encourage everyone reading this article to please consider being added to the registry. Imagine having the chance to be a lifesaving presence in someone’s life. Wouldn’t that be a great feeling? And what a blessing to the recipient and his or her family.
Please take a moment to visit bethematch.org or call 1 (800) MARROW2 for more information on how you can be a part of a lifesaving moment in someone’s life story. Donors between the ages of 18 and 44 are especially needed because, according to Be The Match, “cells from younger donors lead to more successful transplants.”
Back to my professor’s wife – by God’s grace, she made it through. Since there was no good match on the registry, she became part of a groundbreaking study at the University of Minnesota Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota. They were developing a new procedure using stem cells taken from the placenta and umbilical cord left over at childbirth, and the result was lifesaving. So, I guess I’m also plugging another opportunity – when your baby is born, please donate the placenta and umbilical cord for this and other lifesaving purposes if that option is given to you. You can find more information on donating cord blood on bethematch.org as well.
In coming months, I will be writing future columns about how people can improve their health and the health of others for The Platte County Lifestyle Coalition. The coalition is a grassroots effort to create a culture of health in our community. For more information on how you can become involved, contact me at edvis@columbushosp.org.
