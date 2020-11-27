November is Marrow Awareness Month

As you can imagine, the student body was very concerned for our professor and his wife, as well as their young son. We wondered what could be done to help, and we were encouraged to volunteer to be added to the bone marrow registry as potential donors. Many of us did so, and out of a student body of roughly 130 graduate students, I believe there were around 60 of us who were added to the marrow registry. None of us were found to be a good match, but our professor and his wife were profoundly grateful for our willingness to be added to the registry to offer help to someone else in the same situation.

In reality, not very many people who are on the registry will ever be contacted as the best match for a patient. In fact, the difficulty of finding a good match is the exact reason there needs to be many people from various ethnic backgrounds on the list so that the likelihood of finding a sufficient match is greater.

I want to encourage everyone reading this article to please consider being added to the registry. Imagine having the chance to be a lifesaving presence in someone’s life. Wouldn’t that be a great feeling? And what a blessing to the recipient and his or her family.