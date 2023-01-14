Now hiring: Local staffing agencies weigh in on job market and how to get hired

With the COVID-19 pandemic came an unusual hiring situation, according to Associated Staffing, Inc.'s Senior Recruiter Chantal Vanosek. Between positions being created, moved, eliminated and transitioned to work-from-home, she said, the job market moved quite a bit.

"I think right now with the employers that we’re partnered with, they're hiring but they're not in the hiring frenzy as we’d seen nine to 12 months ago," Vanosek said.

While things have begun to steady some from that time, Vanosek said companies are more concerned than they were previously about people staying in those positions.

"They’re more so looking for people, instead of bodies, people with longevity that are going to stick," Vanosek said. "It's kind of nice to see everyone's slowing down, however, there are tons of opportunities out there."

Jessica Slama, branch manager of Essential Personnel, said something similar in that companies are still looking for people, but are more concerned with whether they're going to stay.

"We're seeing a labor shortage we haven’t seen in years and then the main employers are looking for longevity within their applications but we're not seeing that as much," Slama said.

Slama added that with the changing wages and benefits between positions and both of those being main reasons for applying, applicants tend to move around more. With many of the positions requiring certain skills, Slama said, Essential tries to help them acquire those skills and be more appealing hires.

"With the wage increase a lot of people have been hopping place to place so we’re really trying to focus on building a foundation and building those people up through coaching methods," Slama said.

Essential Personnel and Associated Staffing both said they try to build up the candidates in the application processes, as confidence and being able to answer questions honestly and correctly is what gets people hired, Vanosek said.

"Be prepared, know your self-worth and be able to come in and just be upfront and honest with us and we’ll help guide and that’s why I say we're a support emotionally too because some people don’t know how to do that," Vanosek said.

Honesty with oneself, the agency and prospective employers, Vanosek and Slama both said, is important in finding the right match. It is especially important, Slama said, when identifying what one is looking for in the job, whether it's the hours, the culture or the benefits.

"We try to find out who they are behind work history and everything like that," Slama said. "We go through skill sets, we go through past work history. We want to know what worked and what didn’t work at your last job."

Vanosek said that when one comes to a staffing agency for help, a good attitude, confidence and answers will go far in a job search.

"Before coming, just have that positive vibe. If you come in here (and) you're mad, down talking people, we don’t want to push that, so prepare yourself, have some confidence and be able to answer questions," Vanosek said.

Slama added that a key part of any job search is finding a job that fits, not just one that is available and pays well or has good benefits.

"What people can mainly do is don’t focus on the money. Money is super important right now, I get it, with inflation and everything like that but you're not going to be happy with just money. You need the culture fit, you need to enjoy what you're doing on a day-to-day basis," Slama said.