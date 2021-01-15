NPPD Board gets new leadership

The Nebraska Public Power District Board of Directors elected new officers Wednesday night, including its first-ever female chair.

Mary Harding of Plattsmouth will now serve as chair of the NPPD board for 2021. She represents subdivision one, which encompasses Cass, Saunders, Lancaster and Seward counties.

“I’m very honored and happy to have been offered this opportunity by my colleagues,” Harding said.

Harding noted that after posting the news and how she is the first woman in NPPD history to be elected to the position, a staff member showed his or her daughters the post and said, ‘that’s what’s possible for you.’

“That made me very pleased,” Harding said.

It comes on the heels of a big decision made in December, when members of the Columbus City Council elected their third-ever female council president, Beth Augustine-Schulte. She said things have been going well for her as council president so far.

“It’s great to see women have an interest in serving but the gender part is irrelevant,” Augustine-Schulte said, adding that some women use their leadership skills in the home as opposed to publicly.