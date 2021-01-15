NPPD Board gets new leadership

The Nebraska Public Power District Board of Directors elected new officers Wednesday night, including its first-ever female chair.
Mary Harding of Plattsmouth will now serve as chair of the NPPD board for 2021. She represents subdivision one, which encompasses Cass, Saunders, Lancaster and Seward counties.
“I’m very honored and happy to have been offered this opportunity by my colleagues,” Harding said.
Harding noted that after posting the news and how she is the first woman in NPPD history to be elected to the position, a staff member showed his or her daughters the post and said, ‘that’s what’s possible for you.’
“That made me very pleased,” Harding said.
It comes on the heels of a big decision made in December, when members of the Columbus City Council elected their third-ever female council president, Beth Augustine-Schulte. She said things have been going well for her as council president so far.
“It’s great to see women have an interest in serving but the gender part is irrelevant,” Augustine-Schulte said, adding that some women use their leadership skills in the home as opposed to publicly.
“The challenge lies not with not being accepted as a woman but managing leadership roles and family life,” Augustine-Schulte said.
Also during the NPPD board’s Wednesday meeting, Jerry Chlopek of Columbus was elected first vice-chair. He represents the subdivision covering Platte County.
“It’s an honor,” Chlopek said. “I have to take over as chair in the absence of the chairperson.”
Chlopek has been on the NPPD board for 12 years and previously served as secretary. He worked for Cornhusker Public Power Plant for more than 40 years and is a U.S. Marine and Army Reserve veteran.
Additionally, Melissa Freeland of Kearney has been elected second vice-chair and Ed Schrock of Elm Creek as secretary. The board elected NPPD Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Traci Bender as treasurer.
The following Columbus residents were reappointed in their NPPD positions: Donna Starzec as assistant treasurer, Christine Pillen as deputy assistant treasurer, Jan Modelski as assistant secretary and Sandra Keefover as deputy assistant secretary.
Harding was first elected to the NPPD board in 2003. She formerly served as executive director of the Nebraska Environmental Trust and as executive director of the Nebraska League of Conservation Voters. These days, Harding and her husband operate a property rental business in the Lincoln area.
She served on the board as vice-chair in 2020 and as secretary on eight separate occasions.
“I think she’ll do fine,” Chlopek said.
As for Harding herself, she’s excited about her new role on the NPPD board.
“I look forward to working with our Board, management team, and customers during 2021 as we look to the future, serving Nebraskans with low-cost, reliable and sustainable electric power,” Harding said, in a provided statement.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.