NPPD board talks saving money

Before the year starts, NPPD estimates how much power it will be asked to produce, the cost of doing so and how much revenue will be needed to cover that cost.

Then, at the end of the year, NPPD looks at the difference between its actual production cost and its actual revenue. If there is a surplus -- which happens when the actual revenue is higher than the actual production cost -- the surplus gets put into NPPD’s rate stabilization account (RSA).

However, there is a limit to how much money NPPD can keep in the RSA. In recent years, it has exceeded that limit and returned some of the excess to its wholesale power customers -- which include Loup and Cornhusker -- in the form of a PCA credit.

Loup and Cornhusker have passed that PCA credit along to their customers, which include individuals and families in Platte, Colfax, Boone, Nance, Madison, Greeley and Wheeler counties. The customers see the effect of that credit on their power bills.

Any excess at the end of one year gets returned two years later. So the excess at the end of 2017 -- a value of $26.8 million -- was returned to customers throughout 2019 in a PCA.

NPPD returned $46.1 million to its wholesale customers throughout 2020 and is returning $73.2 million this year, again through PCAs.