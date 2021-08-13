NPPD board talks saving money

An idea shared at a recent Nebraska Public Power District meeting would use money made during February’s nationwide cold snap to save customers money over the next few years.
“What a compelling story...where we basically have the next 25 months of about a 10% decrease for (customers) because of what we’ve been able to achieve with the assets that the public has entrusted to you to manage and utilize for them,” Darin Bloomquist said at the Thursday morning NPPD Board of Directors meeting in Columbus.
Bloomquist, the general manager for the Nebraska Electric Generation & Transmission Cooperative, was speaking -- in hypothetical terms -- about his idea for how to use a surplus NPPD expects to see at the end of the year.
It’s not the first year NPPD has had a surplus, but this year’s is expected to be much higher than those in the past. A lot of that is thanks to the money NPPD made selling power into the market during the cold weather event at the beginning of February, which hit states like Texas -- which are generally warmer in the winter -- particularly hard.
NPPD was producing a lot of power at a time when need and prices were high. The year isn’t over yet, but unless something very dramatic happens, NPPD expects to see a big revenue surplus.
Since 2019, NPPD has passed some of that surplus on to its wholesale customers, including Loup Power District and Cornhusker Public Power District, through a production cost adjustment (PCA) credit.
Before the year starts, NPPD estimates how much power it will be asked to produce, the cost of doing so and how much revenue will be needed to cover that cost.
Then, at the end of the year, NPPD looks at the difference between its actual production cost and its actual revenue. If there is a surplus -- which happens when the actual revenue is higher than the actual production cost -- the surplus gets put into NPPD’s rate stabilization account (RSA).
However, there is a limit to how much money NPPD can keep in the RSA. In recent years, it has exceeded that limit and returned some of the excess to its wholesale power customers -- which include Loup and Cornhusker -- in the form of a PCA credit.
Loup and Cornhusker have passed that PCA credit along to their customers, which include individuals and families in Platte, Colfax, Boone, Nance, Madison, Greeley and Wheeler counties. The customers see the effect of that credit on their power bills.
Any excess at the end of one year gets returned two years later. So the excess at the end of 2017 -- a value of $26.8 million -- was returned to customers throughout 2019 in a PCA.
NPPD returned $46.1 million to its wholesale customers throughout 2020 and is returning $73.2 million this year, again through PCAs.
During the NPPD board meeting on Thursday, NPPD Pricing, Rates & Wholesale Billing Manager Todd Swartz said the 2022 return still needs to go through a customer review process before it can become official, but that the preliminary proposed return amount is $10.7 million.
Again, customers wouldn’t start to see the impact of that $10.7 million until 2022.
The excess at the end of this year is expected to be much higher than previous years, though. Normally, customers wouldn’t see the 2021 return until 2023, but Bloomquist suggested NPPD find a way to spread it over multiple years.
While the PCA is a credit, Bloomquist said it will not appear that way to customers over the next few years.
“What it’s looking like to the customer (is) we have a 10% discount this year, next year that goes down to 2%. The (year after that), if everything goes right, it would be almost nearly a 17% discount. That’s pretty wavy,” Bloomquist said.
At the meeting, NPPD Subdivision 8 Director Gary Thompson supported Bloomquist’s suggestion.
“The whole purpose of the rate stabilization fund is to smooth out the process of making sure we don’t have huge increases or decreases,” Thompson said at the meeting. “...I understand there are a lot of issues we would have to go through but I would certainly support what we can do insofar as trying to smooth out that PCA.”
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.