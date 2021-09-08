NPPD eyes carbon reduction goal for 2050

"(NPPD) just wrapped up the online survey and is reviewing the comments recorded at each of the forums," Becker said. "During each of the meetings, a...poll was conducted on a number of questions. We had approximately 500 people in attendance at the five meetings."

According to poll results that Becker shared with the Telegram, at least 30% of the people polled at each meeting said the 2050 goal was too ambitious. The environmental impact of power generation was rated third most important at each meeting except the one held in Seward, where it placed second, ahead of affordability and cost.

Coming in at number one for every meeting was the reliability and resiliency of power.

Suess said he was present at the meeting in Norfolk.

"The Norfolk one was kind of a 50/50 deal," Suess said. "I heard that, at the Seward one, there were a lot of people from Lincoln and they asked for more on renewables. But when you got out west to the North Platte one, I heard...people (said), 'We want you to keep Gerald Gentleman running, we don't want you to shut it down.'"

Gerald Gentleman Station is one of the coal-fired power plants that NPPD owns, along with Sheldon Station. Gerald Gentleman and Sheldon are NPPD's biggest carbon-emitting resources.

"If you look where (NPPD) was at 10 years ago to where they are now, they've reduced their carbon footprint quite a bit. But they want to do more -- that's kind of where the industry is going," Suess said. "There's a lot of pressure being put on the electric utility industry to be the leader in carbon reduction in the United States."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

