NPPD eyes carbon reduction goal for 2050

Nebraska Public Power District's possible carbon reduction goals may indirectly benefit Loup Power District.
Last month, NPPD held public forums in Norfolk, Seward, Scottsbluff, North Platte and Kearney to get input on its carbon reduction goals for the next several decades.
At the public forums, NPPD President and CEO Tom Kent shared a draft strategic directive. The draft proposed "achieving 'net zero' carbon emissions from NPPD's generation resources by 2050."
Carbon reduction goals could be good for Loup, which owns two hydroelectric powerhouses -- one in Columbus and one in Monroe. Through purchase agreements, NPPD buys the output produced at those powerhouses.
"(Hydro-power) should be more valuable because it's non-carbon-emitting," Loup President/CEO Neal Suess said at an Aug. 24 Loup Board of Directors meeting.
However, the draft shared by Kent at the forums was just that -- a draft. Suess said NPPD is likely to develop the final strategic directive using feedback from the forums, as well as from a public online survey that closed on Sept. 1.
In a Tuesday email to the Telegram, NPPD Corporate Media and Media Services Supervisor Mark Becker said it's unclear when the strategic directive will be finalized.
"(NPPD) just wrapped up the online survey and is reviewing the comments recorded at each of the forums," Becker said. "During each of the meetings, a...poll was conducted on a number of questions. We had approximately 500 people in attendance at the five meetings."
According to poll results that Becker shared with the Telegram, at least 30% of the people polled at each meeting said the 2050 goal was too ambitious. The environmental impact of power generation was rated third most important at each meeting except the one held in Seward, where it placed second, ahead of affordability and cost.
Coming in at number one for every meeting was the reliability and resiliency of power.
Suess said he was present at the meeting in Norfolk.
"The Norfolk one was kind of a 50/50 deal," Suess said. "I heard that, at the Seward one, there were a lot of people from Lincoln and they asked for more on renewables. But when you got out west to the North Platte one, I heard...people (said), 'We want you to keep Gerald Gentleman running, we don't want you to shut it down.'"
Gerald Gentleman Station is one of the coal-fired power plants that NPPD owns, along with Sheldon Station. Gerald Gentleman and Sheldon are NPPD's biggest carbon-emitting resources.
"If you look where (NPPD) was at 10 years ago to where they are now, they've reduced their carbon footprint quite a bit. But they want to do more -- that's kind of where the industry is going," Suess said. "There's a lot of pressure being put on the electric utility industry to be the leader in carbon reduction in the United States."
