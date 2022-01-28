NPPD, Loup oppose Bostelman bill

A bill recently proposed by District 23 Sen. Bruce Bostelman would drastically change the composition of Nebraska's two largest public power boards, but public power won't give in without a fight.

Nebraska is the only 100% public power state left in the country. Each public power district is overseen by a board of directors, the members of which are selected by local voters in public elections.

However, Legislative Bill (LB) 1046 would change how board of directors members are selected for the two largest public power districts in the the state -- Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) and Omaha Public Power District (OPPD).

"Basically this bill wants to take NPPD and OPPD and make them nine-member boards -- five members who would be appointed by the governor and four who would be elected. ... And then the governor would also appoint the chief executive officer, who would serve at the pleasure of the governor," Loup Power District President/CEO Neal Suess said at a Loup board meeting on Jan. 25.

On one hand, public power districts in Nebraska are proud of the tradition of local control over electric utilities, which are publicly owned and operated, as opposed to being owned by investors and operated by a large energy company. However, Suess said Bostelman has cited concerns over whether board members are qualified to serve.

LB1046 doesn't target Loup, but as one of NPPD's wholesale customers, Loup does have close ties with NPPD. NPPD, headquartered in Columbus, currently has an 11-member board and Tom Kent serves as the president and CEO.

Kent was among those to testify against LB1046 at a committee hearing on Thursday afternoon in Lincoln. He attributed NPPD's consistent reliability and affordability partly to the board's oversight.

"Establishing a board where a majority of the members are political appointees reduces the voice of the customers we serve, and reduces our customers' opportunity to hold the board accountable," Kent said.

Kent added that one of the board's most important duties is selecting a CEO.

"The clear alignment and accountability between the board and CEO is critical to the successful function of the organization," Kent said. "Creating a situation where the CEO serves at the pleasure of the governor but takes direction from the board is a recipe for confusion and conflict, does not represent good governance and would impede the successful function of the organization."

On Tuesday, Suess shared his own thoughts with the Loup board.

"My big concern is the loss of public representation. And, obviously, if the governor appoints somebody...might the governor have some kind of ulterior motive," Suess said.

On Tuesday, the Loup board also seemed to oppose LB1046.

Loup Board Subdivision 5 Director Chris Langemeier pointed out that NPPD plans decades ahead, and that an elected board with gradual, natural turnover is more conducive to that kind of long-term planning.

"When you appoint that many people, you can change direction too fast," Langemeier said.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

