NPPD rates set to remain stable

Nebraska Public Power District's wholesale and retail rates will, overall, stay stable for the ninth year running, and the power district expects to give back more than $95 million in 2021 surplus revenue to wholesale customers over the next two years.

On Thursday during a regular monthly meeting held at the NPPD Headquarters, 1414 15th St. in Columbus, the NPPD Board of Directors approved proposals that will keep the 2022 rates stable overall for the district's wholesale and retail customers.

NPPD's wholesale customers, like Loup and Cornhusker Public Power Districts, buy power from NPPD and sell it to their own retail and wholesale customers. NPPD's retail customers are direct users and include residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Most of the rates approved on Thursday will go into effect at the very beginning of 2022.

"While no overall increase in wholesale rates will occur, changes are being proposed to certain rates to better reflect the cost of providing...services," a Dec. 9 NPPD press release said.

Those rate changes will go into effect a little later in 2022.

The board also made a final decision on Thursday about how the district's 2021 revenue surplus will be used.

For the past few years, NPPD has passed part of a revenue surplus on to its wholesale customers in the form of a production cost adjustment (PCA) credit. NPPD is expecting a larger than usual surplus at the end of 2021 due to market conditions that were favorable to NPPD during a February cold snap that affected large swaths of the United States.

A few months ago, NPPD's surplus was projected to be about $191 million. At the Dec. 9 meeting, though, NPPD Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Laura Kapustka said it may be even higher.

"November's year-end surplus (projection) is higher than $191 million … it's closer to $199 million. We had more positive movement in the month of November," Kapustka said.

In the past, the PCA has gone to customers two years later as a credit. In other words, when NPPD had surplus at the end of 2020, the district planned to award it to customers as a PCA credit throughout 2022.

In August, Nebraska Electric Generation and Transmission Cooperative General Manager Darin Bloomquist asked NPPD about using some of the expected 2021 surplus for an advanced PCA.

"I was one of the customers who suggested...you consider advanced refunding," Bloomquist said at Thursday's meeting. "We did not ask that you designate half of that to paying off...debt (although) I understand and I appreciate where those debts are being paid."

Under the measure approved by the board on Thursday, the 2021 PCA will run from February 2022 to January 2023. Combined with a smaller 2020 PCA, the advance will help keep rates from yo-yoing from one year to the next.

At the meeting, the board gave unanimous approval to put half the final surplus amount -- whatever it ends up being, since it cannot be known for sure until after the end of the year -- toward a PCA for wholesale customers. NPPD will hold on to the other half of the surplus and use it to pay down some of its debt.

"By paying down debt, it takes that money out of future payments," Kapustka said. "It's a step along the way of getting us to base rate reduction."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

