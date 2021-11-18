NPPD receives honors for past year's work, success

The Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) recently received recognition from two different organizations for the power district's work and success over the last year or so.

The American Public Power Association (APPA) has awarded NPPD a Smart Energy Provider designation.

According to an article about this year's designation recipients on the APPA website, the designation "recognizes public power utilities for demonstrating leading practices in four key disciplines: smart energy program structure; energy efficiency and distributed energy programs; environmental and sustainability initiatives; and the customer experience."

"This really starts in this room here with this team and this board, the guidance and the strategic direction that you provide. And then with the management commitment to pursue the initiatives and then all the way down to all of our teammates -- our teams that support the efforts to evaluate and implement these … programs," NPPD Retail Services General Manager Pat Hanrahan said at a Nov. 10 NPPD Board of Directors meeting in Columbus. "It's really something to be proud of."

NPPD was one of 70 public power utilities to receive the Smart Energy Provider designation from the APPA this year. Utilities must fill out an application to earn the designation.

"It was a fairly extensive application process that we went through earlier this year with multiple departments and teammates across the district that weighed in and provided responses," Hanrahan said.

This is the third year the APPA has offered the designation, which will last from Dec. 1, 2021 to Nov. 30, 2023. Currently, more than 90 public power utilities in the United States hold the designation.

Earlier in October, at the 2021 SAP Industry Innovation Awards in San Diego, SAP named NPPD the mid-sized utility of the year. SAP is a multinational software corporation based in Germany, and it powers NPPD's core business software.

"(It encompasses) our financials, all of our inventory, our materials management, our work management, our fleet, our retail billing system -- it's the overarching enterprise software that we use," NPPD Vice President and Chief Information Officer Robyn Tweedy said at the Nov. 10 NPPD board meeting.

Tweedy said water and gas utilities use the SAP system, as well as electric utilities like NPPD. She said the SAP award is reserved for a utility that excels and "takes continual steps to transform in all aspects of its business."

At the Nov. 10 meeting, Tweedy reflected on the last several years of work which led to the SAP award.

"It was the new billing system that our retail division put in, along with the meters and the integration to the SAP system. It's the new customer mobile app that was launched last year right before the pandemic. It's the new human resources solutions that were being put in place to help sell service, the new expense reporting solution, the new analytics process that's being brought in," Tweedy said.

NPPD President and CEO Tom Kent said none of NPPD's success would be possible without the efforts of its employees, partners, board and leadership team.

"It's the work and the team that makes it all happen, it's the dedicated folks across the district," Kent said at the meeting. "...The fact that we get recognized by our peers in the industry for doing a good job is a nice validation but at the end of the day the most important validation is our customers."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

