NPPD report shows manufacturing main driver of Platte County economy

But, they have other goals with the data. For example, looking to where the community can be in the future.

“What don’t we have that we could add to our industrial base? What don’t we have that we could add to our commercial base? What don’t we already have that we could add to our retail?” Schieffer said. “From an economic development standpoint, I think it will be useful data to share with companies that may want to look at us.”

They can also show there are good-paying jobs, she said.

The report says manufacturing in Columbus “paid the fourth-highest average annual compensation per employee ($66,878).”

The contributions to the economy are broken down into direct, induced and supply chain impacts, said Ken Lemke, an NPPD economist who conducted the research.

The direct impacts are from the manufacturing itself; for example, the goods manufactured. The induced impacts are from the ripple effect of paying people, such as an employee who spends part of his/her paycheck eating at a local business.

The supply chain impacts are from supplying the manufacturer with what they need, such as an electric company that sells electricity to a manufacturer.