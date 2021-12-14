NPPD sets 'net zero' carbon emission goal by 2050

The Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) has adopted a carbon emissions reduction goal, several years in the making.

During a Dec. 9 meeting held at NPPD Headquarters, 1414 15th St. in Columbus, the NPPD Board of Directors adopted a carbon emissions goal of achieving "net zero" carbon emissions by 2050.

The board has been working toward adoption of the policy for a while.

"This is a process that we've been doing for about three years," Subdivision 8 Director Gary Thompson said at the meeting. "...When we first did the (goal) language, there was quite a bit of committee input and discussion before we finally even put out the (draft goal)."

However, Thompson said the final version of the goal was also informed by public input. On Dec. 9, Subdivision 4 Director Bill Hoyt and Subdivision 6 Director Ed Schrock voted against adoption of the goal, with the nine other NPPD board members voting in favor.

"In the beginning I was adamantly opposed to this because of the date in there," Subdivision 10 Director Bill Johnson said at the meeting. "But reading into there now, it's a goal."

The policy also comes with some caveats, including language allowing the board to reconsider the goal "if it is determined that meeting or progressing toward the goal will adversely impact...reliability...or cost competitiveness."

In polls conducted at six informational forums NPPD held earlier this year, attendees overwhelmingly prioritized reliability and affordability above environmental impacts. At all six of the forums, attendees indicated the greatest amount of support for re-evaluation of the carbon emissions reduction goal every one to five years.

"(NPPD's carbon emissions goal) will be achieved by continuing the use of proven, reliable generation until alternative, reliable sources of generation are developed and by using certified offsets, energy efficiency projects, lower or zero carbon emission generation resources, beneficial electrification projects, or other economic and practical technologies that help NPPD meet the adopted goal at costs that are equal to, or lower than, then-current resources," the strategic directive said.

NPPD's biggest carbon-emitting generation resources are its two coal-fired power plants, Gerald Gentleman Station near Sutherland and Sheldon Station by Hallam. Ongoing research is looking into how to address and curb CO2 emissions from coal combustion, including technologies that allow for 'cleaner' coal-powered energy production.

According to data published by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), CO2 emissions related to coal-powered energy generation have gone down in the U.S. over the last decade. At the Dec. 9 NPPD board meeting, Plattsmouth native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln economics and natural resource economics major Kat Woerner encouraged the board to adopt the emissions reduction goal.

"Two consultants hired by NPPD came out with two reports advising that NPPD transition away from fossil fuels and towards clean energy," Woerner said. "...(One report) specifically says, 'The economics suggest NPPD should make significant new investments in renewable energy and flexible resources for integration and reliability.'"

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.